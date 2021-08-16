Esports Technologies' App Surpasses 100,000 Downloads on Apple and Google

Esports Games app users can make real-time predictions on events in League of Legends, Dota 2, Counterstrike: GO, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Rocket League, Call of Duty, Valorant, and Overwatch. By estimating the outcomes of live esports matches—[e.g. length of a match, number of maps that will exist in a game] players can win prizes equivalent to the prize pool of the tournament they are forecasting.

Qualified players of the trivia contest can answer questions to score points and be placed on a global leaderboard to win prizes. League of Legends, Dota 2, and Jordan Clarkson Flamethrower are among the most popular trivia games in the app. Esports Games trivia has also been played by celebrity guests through Clinton Sparks' weekly Twitch show "Win Big." On the Sparks show, the celebrity guests run through a series of trivia questions about themselves within the Esports Games App.

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "Our Esports Games app is an exciting way for fans to engage with esports in real time, on any device or platform. The app is seeing tremendous momentum, and crossing the 100,000-download milestone is just the beginning. We will never stop looking for ways to bring esports fans closer to the action and enhance their viewing experience."

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

