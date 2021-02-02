Esports Technologies Appoints Michael Nicklas to Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, a global provider of advanced esports wagering products, announced today that Michael Nicklas has joined the company's Board of Directors. The addition of Nicklas, a recognized leader in brand building and strategic corporate development, will further drive the growth of Esports Technologies.

Esports Technologies

Nicklas has earned his reputation as a forward-thinking legacy brand builder. He has extensive knowledge of audiences garnered from decades of experience working with evolving digital and sports customer bases - from traditional sports to athleisure and designer fashion brands. Over the past 30 years, Nicklas has successfully driven retail brands such as Nike, Reebok, Speedo, Ralph Lauren, Jennifer Lopez, Anne Klein, Adrienne Vittadini, Wildfox Couture, Realtree and Perry Ellis.

With an aptitude for customer behaviors, Nicklas kept these brands in growth mode through customer-focused innovative strategic, product and marketing initiatives. A master in recognizing and interpreting consumer trends from retail to e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models, he has been accountable for multi-millions in revenue under his leadership.

"I am excited to work with the Esports Technologies team to accelerate their esports-first platform into a powerful and recognized consumer brand," said Nicklas. I look forward to working closely with them and the wider Esports Technologies team to ensure its long-term value to its shareholders."

The addition of Nicklas and his customer strategies enhances the star advisory team at Esports Technologies. Recently announced music and esports entrepreneur Clinton Sparks is advising strategic partnership opportunities, and Atari founder Nolan Bushnell is advising on product initiatives.

Aaron Speach, CEO of Esports Technologies, said, "Michael Nicklas brings an incredible background to the board as an executive leader building some of the most influential brands. I'm confident Mike will have an immediate positive impact in creating new opportunities for Esports Technologies."

About Esports Technologies - Esports Technologies is developing ground-breaking and engaging wagering experiences for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Esports Technologies