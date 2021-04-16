Esports Technologies Completes First Day of Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market

On April 14, 2021, the Company priced its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 2,400,000 common shares at a public offering price of $6.00 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering were $14,400,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other expenses.

Boustead Securities, LLC acted as the sole underwriter for the firm commitment Offering. Schiff Hardin LLP acted as counsel to the Company, and Michelman & Robinson LLP acted as counsel to the underwriter.

The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Boustead Securities, LLC, by email at [email protected] or telephone +1 (949) 502-4408 or standard mail to Boustead Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 6 Venture, Suite 395, Irvine, CA 92618, USA. This does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits, or passed upon the accuracy or completeness of the information.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on April 14, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Esports Technologies, Inc.

Esports Technologies, Inc. is a technology company developing and operating platforms focused on esports and competitive gaming. We operate a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, which is an esports/sportsbook focused on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. We offer real money betting on esports events from around the world in a secure environment. We accept wagers on major esports titles including: Counter-Strike: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, StarCraft 2, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Warcraft 3, King of Glory and FIFA; as well as professional sports including the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, soccer and more.

About Boustead Securities, LLC

Boustead Securities, LLC is an investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead's core value proposition is the ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution.

With experienced professionals in the United States, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. Boustead is a majority-owned subsidiary of Boustead & Company Limited, a diversified non-bank financial institution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Esports Technologies, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Esports Technologies, Inc.