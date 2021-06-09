Esports Technologies’ Enhanced Wagering Platform Launches in Brazil

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, today announced the launch of its international consumer platform, Gogawi, in Brazil. Gogawi.com , which recently also launched in Japan and Thailand , is an immersive betting destination offering wagering on the top esports tournaments and matches with market leading odds.

It's believed Gogawi will bring a powerful and dynamic platform built for esports betting to the Brazilian market, which is expected to become one of the country's most popular sports categories over the next few years. Tournaments and competitions featuring the top teams and players will be able to vie for large cash prizes in games such as League of Legends, CO:GO, Dota 2, FIFA 21, and Call of Duty. On Gogawi.com, fans and bettors in Brazil can now watch matches, see odds, and place bets in real time.

Brazil -- Latin America's largest country by population -- represents Gogawi's first introduction to the Latin American market, selected for its rapidly growing esports fan base and interest in igaming. According to PwC's 19th Global Entertainment Survey , Brazil is Latin America's leading gaming market, ranked 13th in the world. Throughout the pandemic the nation's esports sector has skyrocketed and is expected to continue growing rapidly with total gaming revenue predicted to reach $ 1.17 billion dollars by 2023 . Additionally, as the country moves towards regulation and licensing of igaming, the igaming industry in Brazil could reach $101 billion industry by 2024 , according to BtoBet.

Aaron Speach, Esports Technologies CEO, said, "Brazil is on the precipice of becoming an esports betting giant, and as such I am delighted to see Gogawi available to Brazilian esports fans and bettors. Brazilian esports has taken off, with a record-breaking number of people viewing major tournaments and competitions, like the Brazilian League of Legends Championship. With this increase in esports popularity and engagement from fans we are excited to bring an innovative and dynamic layer of engagement to esports competitions in Brazil, giving fans a chance to win big."

Esports Technologies relaunched Gogawi in March 2021. One of many key upgrades to the platform is its partnering with the payment services solutions Apcopay, Astropay, and CoinDirect, all which aim to provide more deposit and withdrawal options and aim for faster settlement times. Learn more about the other updates made to the Gogawi platform here .

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the company's ability to successfully compete in new markets. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' "would," ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of its date. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Esports Technologies, Inc.