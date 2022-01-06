LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of award-winning advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced today the filing of a new patent application for a "Financial Instrument Performance-Based Pari-Mutuel Betting System and Method." The system and method implements an electronic betting experience for an event that is comparable to horse racing, but using a group of financial instruments.

Esports Technologies Files Patent for a Performance-Based Betting System to Facilitate Wagering on Fluctuations in Financial Instruments

The system and method allows bettors to place bets on which "participant" from the pool of financial instruments will win (i.e., experience the largest gain or the smallest drop) over a fixed period of time. Bets can be placed through the system up until a set time endpoint. The system places all the wagers in a pari-mutuel pool and calculates new odds based on the size of each bet. The system pays out based on the finishing position of each item in the pool.

The same method could also be used for any group of items that have a price or index or other numerical value that fluctuates over time.

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "This concept for pari-mutuel betting on price fluctuations in financial instruments and other assets creates an exciting new wagering experience. This technology would deliver fast-paced action and drive strong engagement among bettors."

This filing is yet another addition to the portfolio of groundbreaking intellectual property Esports Technologies has built in less than a year. In August 2021, the company filed a provisional patent application for a technology that uses artificial intelligence to generate odds models for use in a betting algorithm for esports tournaments and various stages of a tournament. For this innovative use of technology, Esports Technologies was selected as a finalist in the 2021 Tempest Esports Business Awards.

In June 2021, the company filed a patent covering a proprietary live streaming technology that layers sports and esports wagering across many of the most popular streaming platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Gaming, and Hulu, among others.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies develops award-winning, groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. The company is focused on bringing better odds and technology solutions to cater to the Millennial and Gen-Z demographics. It has an expanding portfolio of intellectual property with patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multi-player games. Esports Technologies operates online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi, which have over 1.25 million deposited customers in more than 15 countries. Esports Technologies recently was awarded SIGMA's Esport Product of the Year, and its brand Karamba received SBC's award for Innovation in Casino & Gaming Entertainment. Esports Technologies is listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol EBET.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com .

