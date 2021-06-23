Esports Technologies Files Patent for Live Streaming Wagering Technology

LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced that it has filed a comprehensive provisional patent application for its technology that enhances the betting experience for sports and esports live streaming events. The provisional patent filing covers a proprietary technology that integrates sports and esports wagering across many of the world's most popular live streaming platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Amazon TV & Gaming, Facebook Gaming, and Hulu among others.

Aaron Speach, CEO, Esports Technologies, said, "How we watch and bet on sports has changed and this patent-pending technology is the next step. Our technology will allow bettors to stay in the zone, accessing everything they need right there in the browser without ever leaving their streaming environment. The industry is ripe for this kind of innovation. This patent filing is the first step for us in our continued journey to enhance the wagering experience for everyone."

Live streaming has seen explosive growth – rising from 1.97 trillion hours watched in 2019 to 3.93 trillion in 2020. Live streamed gaming content was also on the rise, with fans watching more than 27 billion hours of esports across Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and Facebook Gaming in 2020. Esports Technologies' streamlined, highly intuitive interface will integrate seamlessly with leading streaming platforms and will offer an immersive wagering experience for fans. Bettors that consume gaming content online will have the ability to see odds in real-time and make prop bets in their browser. All of the in-browser technology will be powered by Esports Technologies' real-time data feed. To learn more, visit our website at www.esportstechnologies.com.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the acceptance of the Company's patent application and whether the patent will be issued in the future, and the Company's ability to integrate its interface seamlessly with leading streaming platforms. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2021, as updated by the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

