Esports Technologies Joins Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes

LAS VEGAS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000 Index and the Russell Microcap Index, effective June 28, 2021.

The 33rd Annual Russell Reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell US Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Aaron Speach, CEO of Esports Technologies, said, "We have been very pleased with the interest Esports Technologies has received from the investor community since our listing on the Nasdaq in April. Being included in the Russell U.S. indexes is yet another validation of our efforts to build shareholder value as we forge ahead changing the face of esports wagering through innovation and world-class analytics powered by our proprietary technology."

Russell Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. They are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to FTSE Russell, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked to, or invested in, products based on the Russell U.S. Indexes.

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

