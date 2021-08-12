Esports Technologies Joins the Esports Integrity Commission

Founded in 2016, ESIC is a not-for-profit association that aims to unite the esports industry under shared values and visions to fight against corruption in any form. Its members protect the integrity of esports competitions, and include tournament operators, national federations, and leaders from the esports betting and media landscape such as Betway, Entain, and GGBet.

ESIC recently found 35 players guilty of betting-related infractions concerning official matches on the Counter-Strike matchmaking platform ESEA. The players were banned from ESIC partner competitions such as ESL, DreamHack, WePlay, BLAST, LVP, Nodwin, Eden, Relog, UCC, Allied, Kronoverse, Estars and 247 Leagues, and other events for up to 60 months.

Bart Barden, COO of Esports Technologies, said, "We are committed to working closely with ESIC to safeguard the integrity of esports and esports betting. As esports continues to rise in popularity, our coalition will work to build fan and bettor trust in esports tournaments. When the public has trust and confidence in the esports industry, every stakeholder wins."

Ian Smith, ESIC Commissioner, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Esports Technologies as an anti-corruption supporter of ESIC. Our anti-corruption supporters play an important role in our mission to deter cheating and fraudulent activity within esports betting. By joining ESIC, Esports Technologies has displayed its commitment to maintaining the integrity of esports."

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com .

