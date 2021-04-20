Esports Technologies Launches Gogawi Wagering Platform in Japan

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), a global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, today announced the launch of its consumer platform, Gogawi, in Japan. Gogawi.com , now available in more than 140 jurisdictions, is an immersive betting destination offering top tournaments and games 24x7.

Japan is the birthplace of many influential video games and game developers, and has had an enormous impact on global gaming culture. The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is now working with the private sector to promote its esports market , which is projected to grow from 6.1 billion yen (US$56.8 million) in 2019 to 15.3 billion yen (US$140.6 million) in 2023. The ministry's goal is to generate 285 billion yen (US$2.6 billion) in economic benefits annually by 2025.

Aaron Speach, CEO, Esports Technologies, said, "With its long history and deep roots in both gaming and technology, Japan has potential as an esports wagering market. We believe Gogawi.com is an exciting and intuitive esports wagering platform built specifically with the next generation of bettors in mind, from improved payment options to new wagering products. We are eager to have the product live, and look forward to expanding our partnerships into the Japanese market."

Esports Technologies relaunched Gogawi.com in March 2021. One of many key upgrades to the platform is its partnering with the payment services solutions Apcopay and Astropay, which provide more deposit and withdrawal options and aim for faster settlement times. Learn more about the other updates made to the GoGawi platform here .

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

