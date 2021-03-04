Esports Technologies Names Jim Purcell as Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Purcell brings with him more than 25 years of financial management experience, with particular expertise in the software and technology sectors. Most recently, he was CFO of enterprise software company Ocuco, where he led the company through seven acquisitions totaling more than €25m (~US$35m) and restructured its financial reporting processes to accommodate its rapid growth. Earlier in his career, he served as global head of external reporting for Arysta LifeScience Ltd., which had revenue of $1.6 billion. While there, he was involved in its IPO filing. Mr. Purcell also held senior finance positions with Cryptologic (gaming software) and Viatel (telecommunications). He began his career at EY in Silicon Valley and is a certified public accountant. Mr. Purcell holds a Bachelor of Science in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis, where he graduated with honors.

"Esports Technologies is an exciting, innovative company in a growing, dynamic industry and is working to deliver a unique, value-focused experience for our gamers in the coming months and years. I look forward to joining the company's leadership team and helping to shape its financial strategy during this next phase of innovation and growth," said Mr. Purcell.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release includes forward-looking statements, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the company's ability to accelerate its growth and expand its market reach. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' "would," ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Esports Technologies, Inc.