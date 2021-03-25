Esports Technologies Relaunches Gogawi.com, Betting Permitted in More Than 140 Jurisdictions

The latest version of Gogawi.com, built for esports betting – which was an estimated $17 billion worldwide market in 2020, according to Wholesale Investor incorporates key customer feedback that Esports Technologies believes significantly upgrades the user experience through several new features including:

Improved payment options: Gogawi.com bolted on the services of payment providers Apcopay to provide domestic payment methods such as Oriental Wallet, local instant bank transfers as well as providing smart routing among global credit card processors to assist in player conversion.

Multi-tier bonusing programs: Customers can now take advantage of deposit match and free bet bonus codes, play free games with chance to win prizes and enter in promotions on social media.

New wagering products: More esports events, such as tournaments and other competitions, markets for pre-play and in-play, and iGaming and Casino games that provide users with more options to wager.

Enhanced prices: Gogawi.com's proprietary modeling provides customers with improved prices on major esports betting markets and events.

Bart Barden, COO of Esports Technologies, said, "The relaunch of Gogawi.com is a big milestone for Esports Technologies and showcases how our IP and platform investments improve the esports wagering experience for customers. This is the next step in our journey to aggressively enhance and expand the Gogawi experience for all esports wagering customers."

Daniel Buttigieg, Head of Business Development, Apco Systems Limited said, "We are pleased to be integrated with Gogawi.com to provide its customers with our best-in-breed payment platform, and share the vision that esports wagering is an exciting and growing industry in which we operate."

About Esports Technologies – Esports Technologies is developing ground-breaking and engaging wagering experiences for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.



For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to the success of our relaunched Gogawi.com site. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this news release, new and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities.

