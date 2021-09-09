Esports Technologies to Showcase Proprietary Technology and Brands to iGaming Industry as Platinum Sponsor at SiGMA Europe

The event (billed as "The World´s Gaming Festival") runs from 15-19 November at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre and will provide a platform for Esports Technologies to showcase their cutting-edge proprietary technologies, brands and product development.

As a Platinum Partner, Esports Technologies will be the exclusive sponsor of the esports Tournament taking place during the prestigious industry event. The tournament will see Counter Strike: Global Offensive legends team up and take on some of the next generation of players making their mark on the popular game in what promises to be a fiercely competitive battle.

Esports Technologies will also be running an Esports workshop during the event where delegates can learn more about the future of Esports and the key trends impacting the fast-growing sector, which according to thebusinessofesports.com is expected to be valued at more than $20.7 billion by 2027. The workshop will be co-hosted by industry leaders.

Mark Thorne, Chief Marketing Officer at Esports Technologies, said: "SiGMA Europe is one of the biggest events on the calendar and a must-attend expo for many key stakeholders across the industry. We're especially excited that this event is taking place in Malta, where Esports Technologies has recently established its European headquarters.

"We are proud to be a Platinum Partner and to be sponsoring the Esports Tournament during the event as we look to illustrate just how popular esports has become whilst also discussing our technology, brands and product offerings with partners and affiliates.

"The SiGMA Europe agenda is packed with panels, presentations and workshops, and we are looking forward to contributing to the learnings and discussions that will take place."

About Esports Technologies, Inc.:

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.



For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2021, as updated by the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

