Esports Technologies' Wagering Platform Now Accepting Bitcoin, Dogecoin Deposits

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), a global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, today announced its international consumer platform, Gogawi.com, is now accepting more than 30 different cryptocurrencies for deposits, including Dogecoin and Bitcoin. The immersive betting destination is available in more than 140 jurisdictions around the world.

Gogawi's arrangement with CoinDirect facilitates cryptocurrency deposits, enabling bettors to use the following on the Gogawi platform:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

USDT

Ripple

USDC

Bitcoin Case

Litecoin

EOS

Cardano

Lumen

Tronix

Ethereum Classic

NEO

IOTA

NEM

VeChainThor

Dogecoin

QTUM

Bitcoin Gold

ICON

LISK

Waves

OmiseGo

DAI

Siacoin

Digibyte

SAI

Waltonchain

Golem

Steem

STORJ

ARK

Stratis

Civic

Aaron Speach, CEO, Esports Technologies, said, "We want our customers to have fun on our platform. Our goal is to provide them with the best experiences, empowering them to wager on all our available markets and events. Our platform brings together two of the fastest-growing markets -- cryptocurrency and esports -- making Gogawi a versatile and easy site to use."

Gogawi.com aims to deliver a powerful and dynamic platform for esports betting - which was an estimated $17 billion worldwide market in 2020, according to Wholesale Investor. The relaunch of GoGawi.com, announced in March of 2021, showcases how Esports Technologies' technology and platform investments improve the esports wagering experience for customers, offering top tournaments and games 24x7.

Learn more about the other updates made to the GoGawi platform here .

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release includes forward-looking statements, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the company's ability to process cryptocurrency payments. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' "would," ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of its date. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

