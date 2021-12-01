Esports.net Partners Up with PandaScore to Boost User Experiences

LAS VEGAS and MALTA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports.net, one of Catena Media's top esports products, has partnered with PandaScore to offer users stats and real-time data powered by AI technology.

With Esports.net, PandaScore has established a wide range of relationships with esports betting operators, esports organizations, news sites, and iGaming affiliate portals.

The PandaScore tech team has built a reputation for offering myriad real-time odds and other valuable information for esports bettors. The list of games that are part of this service includes League of Legends, CS:GO, Dota 2, and Valorant.

On Esports.net, the PandaScore team will be able to provide crucial data that will reach more than 250,000 users per month.

"This is an exciting partnership that will greatly enhance our user experience," said Gianfranco Capozzi, head of esports at Catena Media and product owner for Esports.net. "The PandaScore team has enormous experience in the esports industry, offering robust service and a treasure trove of relevant features for both beginners and advanced users. I am also a great believer in artificial intelligence technology and PandaScore can help us provide our users with an even more immersive experience."

"We have six years of hard work behind our AI and modeling, delivering high-quality data and statistics to all our clients," said Flavien Guillocheau, CEO at PandaScore. "Our stats and widgets are key to enriching the services of our partners and the experiences of their audiences. We're really excited to be part of what will make Esports.net one of the most advanced esports service providers on the market."

Following the recent redesign of Esports.net and infusion of fresh features, the new capabilities are expected to provide an improved user experience for esports fans and casual gamers.

Esports.net is the top portal for esports news, events, teams, players and streamers, providing information through its own editorial team as well as other premium content providers in the industry.

About Esports.net:

Esports.net is a news-focused website that provides users with esports news, wiki guides, daily fantasy and esports betting tips. Esports.net is an official product of Catena Media, one of the leading international providers of media services for online gaming operators.

A flagship product in a growing portfolio counting over 10 esports products, Esports.net is dedicated to the esports community and is supported by a number of premium content providers, independent authors and industry experts. Their objective is to fill the gap between the iGaming industry and the emerging esports & gaming audience.

About PandaScore:

Founded in 2015, PandaScore is the world's AI-powered hub of esports data, whose odds feed is the leading esports product serving the betting industry.

The company's combination of innovative data models, artificial intelligence and dedicated esports traders empowers bookmakers with the best esports data and odds to deliver quality ROI, the best uptime and deepest in-play markets in the flourishing, high-growth esports betting sector.

PandaScore is a trusted esports data and odds supplier with distribution partnerships including Scientific Games, as well as high profile clients including Entain Australia which runs the Ladbrokes and Neds brands, Betcris, Favbet, FortuneJack, LOOT.BET and more. PandaScore has offices in France, Malta and the UK.

Media Contacts:

