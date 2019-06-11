Espressive Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Espressive , a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) for enterprise service management (ESM) and a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor1, today announced its AI-based virtual support agent (VSA), Espressive Barista, has achieved Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). As an APN Advanced Technology Partner, Espressive can leverage the power of AWS to deliver Barista as a cloud-based SaaS service with the speed and resiliency of a consumer-based app to enterprise customers. The APN Advanced Technology Partner designation is the highest APN Technology tier available and this achievement indicates that Espressive has met the strict technical requirements put forth by AWS, including enterprise class performance, reliability, and security.

"We designed Barista for the scalability requirements of today's world, which is why we are working with AWS," said Pat Calhoun. "The APN Advanced Technology Partner designation is validation of our approach to deliver the speed and resiliency that our customers need—even when Barista is used concurrently by hundreds or thousands of employees."

Incumbent solutions were architected over ten years ago using the prevailing technology of the time, including hardware and software virtualization within on-premises data centers. To address some of these issues, legacy solutions have had to outsource AI to third party providers, such as IBM Watson or Google, but introducing third party systems can create performance challenges. Unlike legacy platforms that traditional ITSM tools are built upon, Barista is designed to provide the speed and resiliency necessary to meet the intensive computational demands of modern AI implementation requirements via the use of an elastic, container-based architecture combined with stateless connectivity.

To deliver a solution that is transformative to the enterprise, Barista has been designed around several imperatives that include: (1) being intuitive and accessible; (2) fast to deploy; (3) no requirement for customers to hire expensive AI talent; (4) extensible across the enterprise; (5) gets smarter over time; and (6) built upon an architecture that is designed to scale with the heavy requirements of AI.

Barista automates the resolution of employee questions with AI and brings the ease of consumer virtual assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, into the workplace. As a result, Espressive customers report employee adoption of 80 to 85 percent and reduced help desk call volume of 40 to 60 percent. Barista comes with an extensive vocabulary tailored to the workplace and understands over 500 million phrases across 4 thousand topics out of the box and growing, making the AI-based VSA fast to deploy without the need for expensive and rare AI talent.

¹Gartner Cool Vendors in Human Capital Management: Enhancing Employee Experience, Jason Cerrato, Amanda Grainger, Jeff Freyermuth, Helen Poitevin, Ron Hanscome, and John Kostoulas, May 16, 2019.

About Espressive

Espressive is the pioneer in AI for enterprise service management (ESM), redefining how employees get help by delivering exceptional employee experiences. Barista, the company's virtual support agent (VSA), brings the ease of consumer virtual assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, into the workplace. Barista delivers a personalized user experience that results in employee adoption of 80 to 85 percent and reduced help desk call volume of 40 to 60 percent. Espressive is backed by General Catalyst Partners and Wing Venture Capital, and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Visit www.espressive.com for more information.

