Espressive Automates HR Service Delivery While Redefining How Employees Get Help

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Espressive, the pioneer in AI for enterprise service management, today announced that Barista—the company's AI-based virtual support agent—now supports purpose-built, integrated HR service delivery and onboarding plus consumer-like self-help experiences for employees. Unlike traditional IT service products requiring significant professional services hours and skills to use, Barista is quick and easy, so HR departments are up and running in just a few weeks.

"Traditional IT service products are expensive and introduce a level of complexity that is not required for HR," said Pat Calhoun, CEO of Espressive. "Barista Case Management was purpose-built for internal service providers such as HR—making Barista fast and easy to deploy and use over time. Further, Barista already understands over 15 million employee phrases, which is key to employee adoption. Employees are happier and more productive because HR service delivery works just like the apps they use in their consumer lives."

Barista brings the ease of consumer virtual assistants, such as Alexa and Google Home, into the workplace, delivering a personalized user experience that maximizes employee adoption and reduces HR service delivery call volume. Barista provides employees with immediate answers (e.g., does our insurance cover braces), proactively notifies them of announcements (e.g., open enrollment starts this Monday), and continues to interact with them throughout the entire lifecycle of requests.

Barista also guides employees through complex processes with ease—such as new hire onboarding. Barista onboarding starts the day employees sign their offer letters, improving the chance that they will be there the first day. Barista also integrates with HR and IT systems to make onboarding an exceptional experience. According to Gartner, "Through 2022, organizations that use AI augmentation as an essential element in their digital workplace will boost employee Net Promoter Score by 20%."1

Espressive will be at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition this week (booth 209) demonstrating how Barista delivers:

Immediate answers, increasing employee satisfaction and productivity

Automated onboarding, increasing new hire retention and satisfaction

Easy case management, improving efficiency of HR service delivery

1Gartner, "Use Digital Workplace Programs to Augment, Not Replace, Humans with AI," Manjunath Bhat, Matthew W. Cain. January 15, 2018.

About Espressive



Espressive is the pioneer in AI for enterprise service management (ESM), redefining how employees get help by delivering exceptional employee experiences. Barista, the company's virtual support agent (VSA), brings the ease of consumer virtual assistants, such as Alexa and Google Home, into the workplace. Barista delivers a personalized user experience that results in employee adoption of 50 to 60 percent and reduced help desk call volume of 30 to 50 percent. Espressive is backed by General Catalyst Partners and Wing Venture Capital, and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Visit www.espressive.com for more information.

Media Contact



Criss Marshall



Head of Marketing



408-838-4079



criss@espressive.com

SOURCE Espressive

Related Links

http://www.espressive.com

