Espressive Named a 2019 "Cool Vendor" by Gartner

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Espressive, the pioneer in AI for enterprise service management (ESM), today announced it has been named a "Cool Vendor" based on the May 16, 2019 Gartner report titled, "Cool Vendors in Human Capital Management: Enhancing Employee Experience"1 by Jason Cerrato, Amanda Grainger, Jeff Freyermuth, Helen Poitevin, Ron Hanscome, and John Kostoulas. According to Gartner, "The Cool Vendors within this report draw attention to innovative employee engagement methods deployed via technology. They are disrupting traditionally held beliefs and approaches to improve employee engagement outcomes."

The report states that, "By 2021, 25% of digital workers will use a virtual employee assistant on a daily basis, up from less than 2% in 2019." The full report can be downloaded here.

"We're proud to be named a 'Gartner Cool Vendor in the HCM market,'" said Pat Calhoun, CEO and founder at Espressive. "We believe that transforming HR service delivery from email and phone calls to an exceptional employee experience is key to employee satisfaction, retention, and productivity. Barista increases the efficiency of HR service delivery by bringing a consumer-like experience to automate resolution of up to 60% of employee questions with AI."

Barista delivers a personalized experience that maximizes employee adoption and improves the efficiency of service delivery for HR and other departments throughout the enterprise. Barista answers questions and guides employees through experience-based workflows such as employee onboarding and provisioning. Powered by the Employee Language Cloud, Barista is smart out of the box and understands over 500 million employee phrases enabling fast deployment without the need to hire expensive AI talent or engage professional services. While Barista can easily be integrated into tools such as ServiceNow, Barista also includes a fully functional modern case management tool that is easy for HR teams to deploy and use.

