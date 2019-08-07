Espressive Wins Gold in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards® in IT Service Management

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Espressive, the pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) for employee self-service and a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor, today announced that Network Products Guide, the industry's leading technology research and advisory guide, has named Espressive a Gold winner in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards® in IT Service Management (ITSM). These industry and peer recognitions from Network Products Guide are the world's premier information technology awards honoring achievements and recognitions in every facet of the IT industry.

Espressive Barista, the company's virtual support agent, is the first ITSM solution to use advanced AI to solve the problem of high help desk call volume. Barista brings the ease of consumer virtual assistants, such as Alexa and Google Home, into the workplace to automate the resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests for IT as well as other departments such as HR, facilities, payroll and more. As a result, employee adoption is high and customers are able to stop repetitive calls from monopolizing their help desks, minimizing the requirement for tier 1 support and enabling help desk agents to focus on more strategic projects.

An annual achievements and recognition awards program with active participation from a broad spectrum of industry voices, the coveted annual IT World Awards encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.



"It's an honor to be named a winner by IT World Awards for this esteemed industry and peer recognition," said Pat Calhoun, CEO and founder of Espressive. "This further validates our position as a company poised to successfully automate the resolution of employee questions with AI so that enterprises can minimize their tier 1 spend."

About NPG's IT World Awards



As industry's leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To view the complete list of winners visit https://ceoworldawards.com/winners/2019-winners/

About Espressive

Espressive, the pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) for employee self-service and a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor, redefines how employees get help by delivering exceptional employee experiences. Barista, the company's virtual support agent (VSA), brings the ease of consumer virtual assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home, into the workplace. Barista automates resolution of employee questions, issues, and requests with personalized experiences that result in employee adoption of 80 to 85% and reduced help desk call volume of 40 to 60%. Espressive is backed by General Catalyst Partners and Wing Venture Capital, and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Visit www.espressive.com for more information.



