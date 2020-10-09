Espresso Capital extends $6 million facility to Zaloni™

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Espresso Capital announced today that it has provided North Carolina based data software provider Zaloni™ with a $6 million credit facility. The company will use the funds to further expand its sales team, make additional investments in its innovative DataOps software platform, Arena™ , and drive revenue growth.

"We've found a true partner in Espresso," said Zaloni CEO Susan Cook. "They've given us the flexibility we need to continue to grow our business in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Espresso's investment will enable us to execute our plan, continue to improve our platform, and accelerate our go-to-market strategy by making strategic investments in sales and marketing."

"Espresso's flexible, non-dilutive facility gives us the opportunity to build on the momentum from the launch of Zaloni's new Arena™ platform, moves us further toward profitability, and boosts our growth trajectory," Cook continued.

"Zaloni is a fantastic company with a massive addressable market," said Espresso Executive Director, Steven Michau. "Between the quality of their leadership team, the value that their platform delivers, and the tailwinds they're seeing, we see a very bright future ahead for them and are excited to be able to help support their growth."

Zaloni™ was introduced to Espresso through existing investor Baird Capital. "Part of the value that we bring to our portfolio companies is connecting them to the right players in the ecosystem to help them build their businesses," noted Jim Pavlik, Partner at Baird Capital. "We're excited that our introduction to Espresso led to this partnership with Zaloni and provides Susan and her team with additional growth capital to continue to expand their business."

Cook has been thrilled with the outcome. "Espresso has been tremendous to work with," she said. "They have a true appreciation for how companies like ours do business and structured a deal that worked. Not only that, there weren't any surprises along the way. They're rational, straightforward, and follow through with agreed terms, which resulted in a seamless process. We've been thoroughly impressed and are delighted to have them as a strategic partner as we scale our business."

About Zaloni

At Zaloni™, we believe in the unrealized power of data. Our DataOps software platform, Arena, streamlines data pipelines through an active catalog, automated controls, and self-service consumption to reduce IT costs and accelerate analytics. We work with the world's leading companies, delivering exceptional data governance built on an extensible, machine-learning platform that both improves and safeguards enterprises' data assets. To find out more visit http://www.zaloni.com .

About Baird Capital

Baird Capital makes venture capital, growth equity and private equity investments in strategically targeted sectors around the world. Having invested in more than 310 companies over its history, Baird Capital partners with entrepreneurs and, leveraging its executive networks, strives to build exceptional companies. Baird Capital provides operational support to its portfolio companies through teams on the ground in the United States, Europe and Asia, a proactive portfolio operations team and a deep network of relationships, which together strive to deliver enhanced shareholder value. Baird Capital is the direct private investment arm of Robert W. Baird & Co. For more information, please visit www.BairdCapital.com .



About Espresso Capital



Espresso empowers companies with innovative venture debt solutions. Since 2009, we've helped more than 270 technology companies and their investors accelerate growth, extend runway, and increase strategic flexibility with non-dilutive capital. Learn more at www.espressocapital.com .

SOURCE Espresso Capital

Related Links

http://www.espressocapital.com/

