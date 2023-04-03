Espresso coffee market size to grow by USD 4,559.96 million between 2022 and 2027; Growing demand for espresso coffee and the increasing penetration of espresso coffee machines identified as key trend - Technavio

Apr 03, 2023, 23:30 ET
Technavio has been monitoring the espresso coffee market, and it is expected to grow by USD 4,559.96 million between 2022 and 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period.
Technavio identifies the growing demand for espresso coffee and the increasing penetration of espresso coffee machines as the key trends in the market. The demand for espresso-based beverages is increasing among the younger generation in developed countries. In countries such as the US, consumers have shown increased interest in creating espresso-based beverages at home. This has increased the demand for espresso machines among residential customers. To capitalize on this demand, vendors are offering a wide range of espresso machines that provide varieties of coffee. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market.
Although the increasing demand for espresso coffee owing to its health benefits will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors are primarily focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The market is driven by the increasing demand for espresso coffee owing to its health benefits. The espresso-making process allows natural oils and minerals in coffee powder to flow into the coffee. Espressos are rich in antioxidants, which cleanse the liver and can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. They are considered healthier than normal coffee as the process does not require the use of the filter. In addition, several studies have shown that regular consumption of espresso can significantly lower the risk of developing Alzheimer's, dementia, and Parkinson's diseases. Many such health benefits are increasing the consumption of espresso coffee, which is driving the growth of the market.
Espresso Coffee Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The global espresso coffee market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Home and Offices
- Coffee Shops
- Others
- Type
- Latte
- Mocha
- Double Espresso
- Pure Espresso
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The market growth in the home and office segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rising adoption of work-from-home culture has increased the consumption of espresso coffee among residential consumers. Also, the growing working population has increased the demand for espresso machines in office spaces. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)
Espresso Coffee Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our espresso coffee market report covers the following areas:
- Espresso Coffee Market Size
- Espresso Coffee Market Trends
- Espresso Coffee Market Industry Analysis
- Espresso Coffee Market Five Forces Analysis
- Espresso Coffee Market Competitive Landscape
This study identifies fluctuating raw material prices as one of the prime reasons challenging the espresso coffee market growth during the next few years.
The prices of coffee beans have been fluctuating over the years. Brazil and Vietnam are the largest producers of coffee. The devaluation of the Brazilian currency against the US dollar led to a dip in the prices of coffee in 2021. The prices of sugar have also fluctuated over the years. The average global price of sugar increased by around 20.21% from 2020 to 2021. Such fluctuations in the prices of raw materials will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.
What's New? -
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Espresso Coffee Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the espresso coffee market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the espresso coffee market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
- Ahold Delhaize Coffee Co. - The company offers espresso coffee products such as coffee beans under the brand Caffe Gondoliere.
- Cabrales SA - The company offers espresso coffee such as Expresso macchiato, Viennese coffee, and Ristretto.
- F. Gavina and Sons Inc. - The company offers espresso coffee under the brand Cafe La Llave.
- Inspire Brands Inc. - The company offers espresso coffee under the subsidiary Dunkin Donuts.
- Black Rifle Coffee Co. LLC
- Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.
- JAB Holding Co. Sarl
- Kitu Life Inc.
- Luckin Coffee Inc.
- Luigi Lavazza SpA
- Market Lane Coffee Pty Ltd.
- Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa
- McDonald Corp.
- Nestle SA
- Peets Coffee Inc.
- Procaffe SpA
- Starbucks Corp.
- The Coca Cola Co.
- Tobys Estate Coffee Pty Ltd.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Espresso Coffee Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist espresso coffee market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the espresso coffee market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the espresso coffee market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of espresso coffee market vendors
Related Reports:
- The roast and ground coffee market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 27.84 billion. The market is segmented by product (coffee pods and coffee beans/ robusta coffee/ espresso-based beverages), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The cold brew coffee market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 439.93 million. The market is segmented by product (arabica-based cold brew coffee, robusta-based cold brew coffee, and Liberia-based cold brew coffee), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
|
Espresso Coffee Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 4,559.96 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%)
|
5.0
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 41%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Italy, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ahold Delhaize Coffee Co., Black Rifle Coffee Co. LLC, Cabrales SA, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., F. Gavina and Sons Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kitu Life Inc., Luckin Coffee Inc., Luigi Lavazza SpA, Market Lane Coffee Pty Ltd., Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, McDonald Corp., Nestle SA, Peets Coffee Inc., Procaffe SpA, Starbucks Corp., The Coca Cola Co., and Tobys Estate Coffee Pty Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
