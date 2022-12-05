Espresso coffee market to grow by USD 4,559.96 Mn: Market Segmentation by End-user, Type, and Geography - Technavio

Dec 05, 2022, 20:45 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The espresso coffee market size is forecast to grow by USD 4,559.96 million at a CAGR of 5.84% between 2022 and 2027. Europe is projected to contribute 41% of market growth during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request A Sample Report
Espresso coffee market: Vendor Analysis
The global espresso coffee market is fragmented because of the presence of numerous regional and global vendors. The current market includes companies of varying sizes. Some are more specialized than others with respect to certain products. The vendors in the market compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion. Any technological advances by one player in the market can render products from other vendors obsolete or uneconomical. Hence, the competition among the vendors in the global espresso coffee market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Ahold Delhaize Coffee Co., Black Rifle Coffee Co. LLC, Cabrales SA, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., F. Gavina and Sons Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kitu Life Inc., Luckin Coffee Inc., Luigi Lavazza SpA, Market Lane Coffee Pty Ltd., Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, McDonald Corp., and Nestle SA.
Key Offerings of Major Vendors
- Cabrales SA: The company offers espresso coffee such as Expresso macchiato, Viennese coffee, and Ristretto.
- Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.: The company offers espresso coffee products such as coffee beans.
- F. Gavina and Sons Inc.: The company offers espresso coffee under the brand Cafe La Llave.
- Inspire Brands Inc.: The company offers espresso coffee under the subsidiary Dunkin Donuts.
- JAB Holding Co. Sarl: The company offers indulgence through retail-owned, retail-franchised, digital, home delivery, and CPG.
Espresso coffee market: Segmentation Analysis
- By End-user
- Home and offices
- The home and offices segment dominated the espresso coffee market in 2022. The consumption of espresso coffee is increasing and is expected to remain among end-users in homes and offices. This can be attributed to the increasing work-from-home culture adopted by many organizations worldwide, which has increased the consumption of espresso coffee at home. The growing adoption is encouraging vendors to introduce new products that will help consumers to enjoy espresso coffee in the comfort of their homes. For instance, some vendors are introducing espresso capsules that can be used with espresso machines. All these factors are fostering the growth of the segment.
- Coffee shops
- Others
- By Geography
- Europe
- Europe will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing disposable income of consumers in developing economies of Eastern Europe, especially in Eastern Europe, the rising number of organized retailing, and the growing café culture are contributing to the growth of the espresso coffee market in Europe.
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The report provides insights on the following aspects:
- What is the size of the global espresso coffee market?
- What will be the size of the global espresso coffee market in 2027?
- What factors affect competition in the global espresso coffee market?
- How has the market performed in the last five years?
- What are the key segments of the global espresso coffee market?
The espresso coffee market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.
Espresso Coffee Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
163
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 4559.96 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
5.0
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 41%
Key countries
US, China, Italy, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Ahold Delhaize Coffee Co., Black Rifle Coffee Co. LLC, Cabrales SA, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., F. Gavina and Sons Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kitu Life Inc., Luckin Coffee Inc., Luigi Lavazza SpA, Market Lane Coffee Pty Ltd., Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, McDonald Corp., and Nestle SA.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
