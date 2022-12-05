Espresso coffee market to grow by USD 4,559.96 Mn: Market Segmentation by End-user, Type, and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The espresso coffee market size is forecast to grow by USD 4,559.96 million at a CAGR of 5.84% between 2022 and 2027. Europe is projected to contribute 41% of market growth during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request A Sample Report

Espresso coffee market: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Espresso Coffee Market 2023-2027

The global espresso coffee market is fragmented because of the presence of numerous regional and global vendors. The current market includes companies of varying sizes. Some are more specialized than others with respect to certain products. The vendors in the market compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion. Any technological advances by one player in the market can render products from other vendors obsolete or uneconomical. Hence, the competition among the vendors in the global espresso coffee market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Ahold Delhaize Coffee Co., Black Rifle Coffee Co. LLC, Cabrales SA, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., F. Gavina and Sons Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kitu Life Inc., Luckin Coffee Inc., Luigi Lavazza SpA, Market Lane Coffee Pty Ltd., Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, McDonald Corp., and Nestle SA.

Key Offerings of Major Vendors

Cabrales SA: The company offers espresso coffee such as Expresso macchiato, Viennese coffee, and Ristretto.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.: The company offers espresso coffee products such as coffee beans.

F. Gavina and Sons Inc.: The company offers espresso coffee under the brand Cafe La Llave.

Inspire Brands Inc.: The company offers espresso coffee under the subsidiary Dunkin Donuts.

JAB Holding Co. Sarl: The company offers indulgence through retail-owned, retail-franchised, digital, home delivery, and CPG.

Espresso coffee market: Segmentation Analysis

By End-user

Home and offices



The home and offices segment dominated the espresso coffee market in 2022. The consumption of espresso coffee is increasing and is expected to remain among end-users in homes and offices. This can be attributed to the increasing work-from-home culture adopted by many organizations worldwide, which has increased the consumption of espresso coffee at home. The growing adoption is encouraging vendors to introduce new products that will help consumers to enjoy espresso coffee in the comfort of their homes. For instance, some vendors are introducing espresso capsules that can be used with espresso machines. All these factors are fostering the growth of the segment.



Coffee shops



Others

By Geography

Europe



Europe will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing disposable income of consumers in developing economies of Eastern Europe, especially in Eastern Europe, the rising number of organized retailing, and the growing café culture are contributing to the growth of the espresso coffee market in Europe.

will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing disposable income of consumers in developing economies of , especially in , the rising number of organized retailing, and the growing café culture are contributing to the growth of the espresso coffee market in .

APAC



North America



South America



Middle East and Africa

The report provides insights on the following aspects:

What is the size of the global espresso coffee market?

What will be the size of the global espresso coffee market in 2027?

What factors affect competition in the global espresso coffee market?

How has the market performed in the last five years?

What are the key segments of the global espresso coffee market?

The espresso coffee market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, market limitations, and future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Analyze your competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Espresso Coffee Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4559.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.0 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key countries US, China, Italy, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ahold Delhaize Coffee Co., Black Rifle Coffee Co. LLC, Cabrales SA, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., F. Gavina and Sons Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kitu Life Inc., Luckin Coffee Inc., Luigi Lavazza SpA, Market Lane Coffee Pty Ltd., Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, McDonald Corp., and Nestle SA. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Espresso Coffee Market 2023-2027 2021 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Espresso Coffee Market 2023-2027 2021 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2021 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2021 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2021 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2021 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2021 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2021 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2021 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2021 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Home and offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Home and offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Home and offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Home and offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Home and offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Coffee shops and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Coffee shops and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Coffee shops and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Coffee shops and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Coffee shops and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Latte - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Latte - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Latte - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Latte - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Latte - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Mocha - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Mocha - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Mocha - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Mocha - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Mocha - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Double espresso - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Double espresso - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Double espresso - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Double espresso - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Double espresso - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Pure espresso - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Pure espresso - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Pure espresso - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Pure espresso - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Pure espresso - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ahold Delhaize Coffee Co.

Exhibit 120: Ahold Delhaize Coffee Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Ahold Delhaize Coffee Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Ahold Delhaize Coffee Co. - Key offerings

12.4 Cabrales SA

Exhibit 123: Cabrales SA - Overview



Exhibit 124: Cabrales SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Cabrales SA - Key offerings

12.5 Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 F. Gavina and Sons Inc.

Exhibit 130: F. Gavina and Sons Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: F. Gavina and Sons Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: F. Gavina and Sons Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Inspire Brands Inc.

Exhibit 133: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Kitu Life Inc.

Exhibit 136: Kitu Life Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Kitu Life Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Kitu Life Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Luigi Lavazza SpA

Exhibit 139: Luigi Lavazza SpA - Overview



Exhibit 140: Luigi Lavazza SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Luigi Lavazza SpA - Key offerings

12.10 Market Lane Coffee Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Market Lane Coffee Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Market Lane Coffee Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Market Lane Coffee Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa

Exhibit 145: Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa - Overview



Exhibit 146: Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa - Key offerings

12.12 McDonald Corp.

Exhibit 148: McDonald Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: McDonald Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: McDonald Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: McDonald Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Nestle SA

Exhibit 153: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 154: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 156: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.14 Peets Coffee Inc.

Exhibit 158: Peets Coffee Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Peets Coffee Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Peets Coffee Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Procaffe SpA

Exhibit 161: Procaffe SpA - Overview



Exhibit 162: Procaffe SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Procaffe SpA - Key offerings

12.16 Starbucks Corp.

Exhibit 164: Starbucks Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Starbucks Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Starbucks Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Starbucks Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Starbucks Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 The Coca Cola Co.

Exhibit 169: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 170: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news



Exhibit 172: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

