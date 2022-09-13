Espresso Coffee Market to Record a CAGR of 5.65%, New Product Launches to Boost Growth - Technavio

Sep 13, 2022, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The espresso coffee market is driven by factors such as new product launches. Vendors are focusing on improving their revenue flow by launching new espresso and coffee products. They have also launched products in ready-to-drink formats with various flavors, such as mocha, vanilla, and caramel. Many market players are distinguishing their products in the market. They are introducing products that have a mild and smooth taste when compared to other espressos. The popularity of new espresso-based drinks, such as vanilla cappuccino, Americano, and caramel macchiato, is gaining popularity among many consumers. Thus, the growing popularity of espresso coffee, especially among the millennial population, will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.
The espresso coffee market size is expected to grow by USD 3.17 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
The espresso coffee market report covers the following areas:
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the espresso coffee market, including Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Groupe Lactalis, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, Nestle SA, Pernod Ricard SA, Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to this information
- End-user
- Homes And Offices: The homes and offices segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Espresso coffee is preferred by employees who work long hours in offices, as it gives an instant boost of energy. This has created an increase in demand for espresso coffee in offices. Vendors are introducing new espresso capsules that can be used with espresso machines. The introduction of such new products will increase the demand for espresso coffee in offices and homes.
- Coffee Shops And Others
- Geography
- Europe: This region will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the rising number of coffee shops and the increasing product launches. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America. Italy, Germany, France, and UK are the key countries for the espresso coffee market in Europe.
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist espresso coffee market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the espresso coffee market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the espresso coffee market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of espresso coffee market vendors
Chocolate Confectionery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Raw Coffee Beans Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Espresso Coffee Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.17 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.97
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Italy, Germany, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Groupe Lactalis, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, Nestle SA, Pernod Ricard SA, Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Homes and offices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Coffee shops and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.
- Dunkin Brands Group Inc.
- Groupe Lactalis
- JAB Holding Co. Sarl
- Luigi Lavazza Spa
- Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa
- Nestle SA
- Pernod Ricard SA
- Starbucks Coffee Company
- The Coca-Cola Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/espresso-coffeemarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article