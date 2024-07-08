ESQ Data Solutions and CashPilot announce a Strategic Alignment to Enhance Workflow Automation and Data-driven Intelligence Solutions for the Financial Services Industry

CUPERTINO, Calif. and VIENNA, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Institutions, retailers, managed service providers and cash-in-transit companies are increasingly seeking comprehensive, hardware-agnostic, world-class solutions for self-service and cash ecosystem endpoint management (ATMs, TCRs, SmartSafes, etc.), monitoring, and predictive analytics.

Responding to this market demand, ESQ Data Solutions and CashPilot have agreed to a strategic alignment of their software solutions to deliver enhanced value and innovation to their global client base. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the industry, combining the unique strengths of both organizations to create state-of-the-art software solutions. The combined solutions, integrated with AI, provides end-to-end workflow management, process automation and cash management software that meets the evolving needs in endpoint device and cash ecosystem monitoring, management and data-driven business intelligence for the financial services industry.

"CashPilot, a well-established cash management software company, will enhance ESQ's state-of-the-art product offerings with its customer-centric modular software suite. From monitoring and forecasting to optimization, cash center workflow management, reconciliation, and more, customers will have a single, comprehensive cash management solution for all their needs," stated Anup Agarwal, President and CFO of ESQ Data Solutions. "We are excited to embark on this collaborative journey with CashPilot to deliver more comprehensive value to our global customers."

Johannes Sautner, Managing Director of CashPilot shared, "the partnership with ESQ unlocks new global business opportunities for CashPilot. This collaboration will enhance CashPilot's product portfolio, leveraging ESQ's unique global market positioning as the only truly independent provider of software solutions for workflow management and process automation across self-service and cash ecosystem endpoint management. Customers will benefit from a powerful knowledge hub in the hardware-agnostic self-service and cash management industry, effectively addressing their challenges and pain points."

Austria based CashPilot provides Artificial Intelligence based end-to-end modular cash management solutions to optimize cash logistics for banks, retailers and cash-in-transit companies globally. Cash cycle optimization, ATM monitoring, cash reconciliation, and seamless tracking & tracing unleashes all conceivable optimization potentials leading to cost reductions and maximal efficiency while ensuring highest cash availability. Visit www.cashpilot.com for more information.

US based ESQ Data Solutions is dedicated to saving customers time and money by automating processes and workflows across self-service and cash ecosystem devices. ESQ's flagship offerings, OperationsBridge™ (workflow management / automation platform) and DataEdge™ (streaming data analytics platform), deliver enterprise-grade solutions that enable FIs, MSPs, and processors to optimize device management and monitoring as well as gain data-driven transaction-level analytics to achieve better results and reduce fraud. Visit www.esq.com for more information.

SOURCE ESQ Data Solutions