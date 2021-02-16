Esquire acquires Honorable Reporting Beginning the Company's Acquisition Strategy

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Deposition Solutions ( www.esquiresolutions.com ), a leading national provider of remote and in-person court reporting, video, and interpreting services, is pleased to announce it recently acquired Honorable Reporting

"We are pleased to welcome Honorable into the Esquire family, and excited to begin a new chapter for Esquire with the commencement of our nationwide acquisition strategy," stated Terrie Campbell, Esquire's Chief Executive Officer. "Honorable has been a valuable Esquire affiliate, providing high-quality reporting services in the Miami marketplace for years. This was a natural progression of our relationship and further strengthens our presence and capabilities in South Florida."

Honorable Reporting has been in business for more than 20 years, operating out of South Florida. Honorable provides court reporting solutions to law firms as well as servicing the Miami, Broward, and West Palm Beach court systems. Sharon Hodge, founder and President of Honorable Reporting will serve as President of Esquire's Honorable Reporting division going forward, while continuing to run Honorable service delivery as a separate division of Esquire.

"I am excited to join the Esquire team," stated Sharon Hodge. "We have been doing business with Esquire for years, and this acquisition allows our organizations to leverage our shared vision of empowering dedicated professionals to act with integrity, deliver excellence, in order to earn clients for life. Court Reporting is a very important and large part of my life, and I have dedicated my career to providing our clients with a service that exceeds the highest standard, and our clients' experiences will only be enhanced with the additional resources Esquire's platform offers."

Over the last several years, Esquire has invested heavily in technology, people, and infrastructure to build the leading national court reporting platform in the US. This acquisition marks the beginning of Esquire's effort to expand via acquisition and enable local and regional court reporting firms nationwide to leverage Esquire's investments and platform. Agencies and companies interested in potential acquisition by Esquire are encouraged to reach out to [email protected].

About Esquire Deposition Solutions

Esquire, a national provider of remote and in-person deposition solutions, helps law firms, insurance companies, and corporate legal departments get it right every time. Continually rethinking how depositions have always been done, we provide personal, precise, worry-free deposition services supported by innovative technology solutions. To learn more, visit www.esquiresolutions.com.

