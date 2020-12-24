Esquire Bank Donates Additional $75,000 To Support Long Island Charities

JERICHO, N.Y., Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Bank, N.A. ("Esquire"), a New York-based, full-service commercial bank serving the legal industry and small businesses, is supporting Long Island charities as they respond to the critical needs of the community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the latest $75,000 in contributions, Esquire has donated a total of $200,000 in 2020 to local charities.

During this health care and economic crisis, Esquire has assisted thousands of affected Long Islanders by donating to the following organizations:

Island Harvest Food Bank

Long Island Cares

United Way of Long Island

John Theissen Children's Foundation

Maureen's Haven

"As a Company headquartered on Long Island, we have a corporate responsibility to help our neighbors being impacted by COVID-19 and its economic fallout," said Andrew C. Sagliocca, President and Chief Executive Officer of Esquire Bank. "Local charitable organizations have been doing incredible work in helping meet the needs of people across Long Island that are struggling. Their ongoing efforts show the true meaning of community and charity during a very difficult year."

Island Harvest Food Bank and Long Island Cares are delivering important support for families and individuals, distributing food across Nassau and Suffolk counties, providing meals to those in need and partnering with school districts to deliver healthy meals to students during hybrid learning. The United Way is helping alleviate disruptions to family life, helping meet critical basic needs of food and household supplies as well as providing technology assistance to students and paying utility bills.

The John Theissen Children's Foundation provides toys to sick and needy children, supporting families of those children with financial assistance to defray medical expenses, and fulfilling the wish list of those sick children. Maureen's Haven is the only agency dedicated to helping the homeless in Suffolk County with a year-round day care center, emergency winter shelter program and homeless support services.

"As 2020 ends, the entire Esquire Bank team deserves praise for their hard work and commitment during this unprecedented year. They have consistently gone above and beyond for our clients and community, showing the values and dedication of our Company," added Mr. Sagliocca.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. It's wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the legal industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible merchant services solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

