ESQUIRE BANK EXECUTES PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH USAA FOR REMOTE DEPOSIT CAPTURE TECHNOLOGY

The Patent License Agreement permits customers to deposit checks with Esquire Bank using their mobile devices.

JERICHO, N.Y., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association (the "Bank"), today announced that the Bank has executed a comprehensive Patent License Agreement with USAA for the use of its 151 patents covering Remote Deposit Capture ("RDC") technology.

"Today's announcement represents the Company's commitment to providing best-in-class innovation and service to our customers," said Martin Korn, the Bank's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. "This Patent License Agreement ensures that the Bank can deliver cutting-edge RDC solutions to our customers."

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the legal industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail clients in the New York metropolitan area. The Bank offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible merchant services solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.