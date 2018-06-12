Esquire Deepens Commitment to Growth of Court Reporting Profession

"We are thrilled to partner with the NCRA at this exciting time, and we are eager to help lead the industry into a bright future," said Terrie Campbell, CEO of Esquire Deposition Solutions, LLC. "There are many important decisions to be made, and we are eager to be a leading voice of transformative growth and development of this important field."

Esquire's investment will help court reporters develop professional excellence, cultivate their businesses, and mentor the next generation.

"Corporate partners like Esquire help sustain and grow our profession," said NCRA Executive Director and CEO Marcia Ferranto. "The company's experience and reputation in the industry provide the foundation of a solid partnership that will endure well into the future."

Working with Esquire, NCRA-certified court reporters handle over 125,000 depositions every year. They average 10 years of on-the-job experience across all litigation practice areas and are carefully matched to the requirements of clients' cases.

"Esquire has increasingly taken a leadership position in strengthening the vital relationship between independent court reporters and the organizations they work with," said Joanne Lee, RPR, of the Esquire Court Reporter Council, a team of independent court reporters created to provide feedback on issues impacting court reporters throughout the country. "With this investment, Esquire powerfully demonstrates that its interests are aligned with ours. We're excited to see the company leverage its resources, presence, experience, technology and knowhow for the vitality of our industry."

About NCRA

The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA) has been the internationally recognized for promoting excellence among those who capture and convert the spoken word to text for more than 100 years. NCRA is committed to supporting its more than 16,000 members in achieving the highest level of professional expertise with educational opportunities and industry-recognized court reporting, educator and videographer certification programs. NCRA impacts legislative issues and the global marketplace through its actively involved membership. Forbes has named court reporting as one of the best career options that do not require a traditional four-year degree and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the court reporting field is expected to grow by 14 percent through the year 2020. For more information, visit NCRA.org.

About Esquire Deposition Solutions

Esquire, a national provider of deposition solutions, helps law firms, insurance companies, and corporate legal departments get it right every time. Continually rethinking how depositions have always been done, we provide personal, precise, worry-free deposition services supported by innovative technology solutions. To learn more, visit: www.esquiresolutions.com.

