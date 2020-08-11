Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces The Hiring Of David S. Bagatelle As Chief Banking And Revenue Officer

JERICHO, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank"), today announced the hiring of David S. Bagatelle as Chief Banking and Revenue Officer, leading the Company's commercial banking activities nationally. In this role, Mr. Bagatelle will deliver an integrated product offering to commercial clients with a focus on our national litigation platform.

"David is a seasoned and respected leader in the banking community with a distinguished track record," stated Andrew C. Sagliocca, President and Chief Executive Officer. "David will continue to build on the success of our national litigation platform, including additional banking teams, as we accelerate growth in this vertical and others in the future."

Mr. Bagatelle has more than 30 years of banking experience and was most recently at CIT Group where he was president of the middle market bank for the eastern region and Sterling National Bank where he served as executive vice president and president of New York metro markets. Previously, he was founder, president, chief executive officer, and board member at Herald National Bank from 2007 to 2010 and was one of the founders of Signature Bank, serving as an executive vice president of the bank and the president and chief executive officer of Signature Securities.

"I am excited to join one of the top performing institutions in the country with the goal of enhancing their sales platform and future growth potential," stated Mr. Bagatelle. "The foundation of Esquire's success is their unique culture, ensuring that their client's success and its business is always the top priority."

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the legal industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible merchant services solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

