ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES THE HIRING OF GARY LAX AS CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER WITH A FOCUS ON ESQUIRE'S NATIONAL STRATEGIC GROWTH PLANS

News provided by

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

06 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

JERICHO, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ), the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association (collectively "Esquire"), today announced the hiring of Gary Lax as its Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary.

"Gary has been Esquire's legal, regulatory, and business advisor for over 16 years as well as a seasoned and respected leader in the banking and regulatory community for over 35 years," stated Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Esquire.  "Gary is a key addition to our senior management team and will be instrumental in implementing strategic growth plans as we continue to expand our footprint, resources, tailored financial solutions, and services in both national verticals and more." 

Mr. Lax has more than 35 years of financial services experience and was most recently a partner at Luse Gorman, PC, specializing in regulatory enforcement, transaction law, and capital planning as well as numerous other legal, regulatory, and business matters.  Mr. Lax also served on the faculty of the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council for more than 10 years and started his legal career as an attorney with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in Washington, D.C.

"I am excited to join one of the top performing institutions in the country with the goal of enhancing Esquire's future growth potential," stated Mr. Lax.  "After 16 years as my client, I have a unique understanding of Esquire's business model, management team, strategic vision, and culture." 

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail clients in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.