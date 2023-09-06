ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES THE HIRING OF GARY LAX AS CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER WITH A FOCUS ON ESQUIRE'S NATIONAL STRATEGIC GROWTH PLANS

JERICHO, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ), the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association (collectively "Esquire"), today announced the hiring of Gary Lax as its Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary.

"Gary has been Esquire's legal, regulatory, and business advisor for over 16 years as well as a seasoned and respected leader in the banking and regulatory community for over 35 years," stated Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Esquire. "Gary is a key addition to our senior management team and will be instrumental in implementing strategic growth plans as we continue to expand our footprint, resources, tailored financial solutions, and services in both national verticals and more."

Mr. Lax has more than 35 years of financial services experience and was most recently a partner at Luse Gorman, PC, specializing in regulatory enforcement, transaction law, and capital planning as well as numerous other legal, regulatory, and business matters. Mr. Lax also served on the faculty of the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council for more than 10 years and started his legal career as an attorney with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in Washington, D.C.

"I am excited to join one of the top performing institutions in the country with the goal of enhancing Esquire's future growth potential," stated Mr. Lax. "After 16 years as my client, I have a unique understanding of Esquire's business model, management team, strategic vision, and culture."

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail clients in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.