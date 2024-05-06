ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. INCLUDED IN KBW'S 2024 HONOR ROLL

JERICHO, N.Y., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the financial holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank" or the "Bank"), (collectively "Esquire") today announced that it has been named to the 2024 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' ("KBW") Bank Honor Roll. This elite group of banks comprise only 5% of the eligible firms nationally by delivering the strongest and/or most consistent earnings growth over the past decade.

"We are honored and proud that KBW has included Esquire in such a prestigious group of banks," said Tony Coelho, Chairman of the Board. "This coupled with our previous top performing bank accolades from the investment banking community over the past five years underscores Esquire's position as an industry leading financial institution nationally."

Honor roll banks generally consist of market outperformers that demonstrate industry-leading growth, command premium valuations, and must have more than $500 million in total assets.

"This honor is an exceptional recognition of our strategy, growth, and execution of our business model as we continue to consistently build long-term stakeholder value despite the operating environment," stated Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, CEO, and President.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail clients in the New York metropolitan area. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.