Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Record Net Income, Growth in Loans, Deposits and Merchant Processing Income

News provided by

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Jul 25, 2019, 08:30 ET

JERICHO, N.Y., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank"), today announced its operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Significant achievements during the quarter include:

  • Net income increased 56% to $3.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the current quarter compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018.
  • Returns on average assets and common equity were 1.89% and 14.04%, respectively, as compared to 1.51% and 10.47% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
  • Supported by a strong net interest margin of 4.89%, net interest income for the second quarter increased $1.9 million, or 29%, to $8.6 million compared to 2018.
  • Total assets increased 21% annualized, or $68.6 million, to $732.5 million when compared to December 31, 2018.
  • Loans increased 20% annualized, or $24.5 million on a linked quarter basis, to $514.6 million, primarily driven by our higher yielding commercial and consumer loan portfolios.
  • Continued solid asset quality metrics with no non-performing assets and an allowance for loan losses to total loans of 1.25% at June 30, 2019.
  • Merchant services fees increased 139% to $2.9 million compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Total fee income represented 26.5% of total revenue for the quarter.
  • Efficiency ratio declined to 55.7% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 61.4% for the comparable period of 2018.
  • Deposits totaled $623.2 million, a $54.8 million, or 19% annualized increase from December 31, 2018 with a cost of funds of 0.43% (including demand deposits). Deposit growth was primarily driven by our litigation and merchant platforms.
  • Average demand deposits represent approximately 39% of our average total deposits for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
  • Esquire Bank remains well above the bank regulatory "Well Capitalized" standards.

"Our continued strong performance and industry leading financial metrics are a testament to our unique business model and talented management group," stated Tony Coelho, Chairman of the Board.

"We will continue to invest in talented people and technology to drive shareholder returns, leveraging our current and future business platforms," stated Andrew C. Sagliocca, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Second Quarter Net Earnings and Returns

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $3.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $2.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. Returns on average assets and common equity for the current quarter were 1.89% and 14.04% compared to 1.51% and 10.47% for the same period of 2018.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $1.9 million, or 29.3%, to $8.6 million, primarily due to growth in average interest earning assets totaling $128.6 million, or 22.4%, to $703.4 million when compared to 2018. Our net interest margin increased to 4.89% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 4.63% in 2018 primarily due to volume increases in higher yielding loan categories and, to a lesser extent, increases in short-term interest rates. Average loans in the quarter increased $134.7 million, or 36.3%, to $505.7 million when compared to the second quarter of 2018. Loan growth was primarily driven by commercial loans. Increases in loans represent organic growth funded with core deposits (total deposits excluding certificates of deposit). Core deposits represent 96.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2019 while our loan-to-deposit ratio was 82.6%.

The provision for loan losses was $400 thousand for the second quarter of 2019, $100 thousand higher than the comparable period in 2018 which is reflective of growth in the loan portfolio. As of June 30, 2019, Esquire had no non-performing assets.

Noninterest income increased $1.1 million, or 56.1%, to $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Our merchant services platform experienced strong growth, offset by decreased administrative service payment ("ASP") fees on off-balance sheet funds. Merchant processing income increased $1.7 million or 139.1% compared to the second quarter of 2018. This increase was due to the expansion of our sales channels through independent sales organizations ("ISOs"), merchants and additional fee allocation arrangements with our ISO business partners. We continue to focus on prudently growing this source of stable fee income.  Other noninterest income, consisting primarily of ASP fee income, declined by $574 thousand or 74.6% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Our ASP fee income is impacted by the volume and duration of off-balance sheet funds as well as short-term interest rates.

Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million to $6.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, driven by increases in employee compensation and benefits, data processing, professional and consulting services and marketing costs. The increase in employee compensation and benefits costs was due to an increase in the number of employees as well as the impact of year end salary increases. Data processing costs were higher due to increased processing volume primarily driven by our merchant services platform as well as additional costs related to certain system implementations. Professional and consulting costs increased due to our IT enterprise-wide architecture assessments and other pre-development IT costs. Advertising costs increased due to certain targeted events focused on our commercial attorney platform. The Company's efficiency ratio continued to improve to 55.7% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the period ended 2018.

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was approximately 27%.

Year to Date Net Earnings and Returns

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $6.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.54 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. Returns on average assets and common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were 1.84% and 13.47% compared to 1.50% and 10.00% for the same period of 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income increased $3.8 million, or 29.6%, to $16.5 million, primarily due to growth in average interest earning assets totaling $125.3 million, or 22.7%, to $677.4 million when compared to the same period in 2018. Our net interest margin increased to 4.92% for the six months ended 2019 compared to 4.65% for the same period in 2018 primarily due to volume increases in higher yielding loan categories coupled with increases in short-term interest rates. Average loans for the six months ended 2019 increased $121.0 million, or 33.3%, to $484.1 million and average securities increased $8.7 million, or 6.0%, to $154.2 million when compared to the six months ended 2018.  Loan growth was primarily driven by commercial loans. Increases in loans represent organic growth funded with core deposits.

The provision for loan losses was $825 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2019, $300 thousand higher than the comparable period in 2018. The higher provision is reflective of growth as well as the composition of the loan portfolio.

Noninterest income increased $1.1 million, or 27.5%, to $5.2 million for the six months ended 2019. Our merchant services platform experienced strong growth, offset by decreased ASP fees. Merchant processing income increased $2.5 million or 111.0% compared to the six months ended 2018. This increase was due to the expansion of our sales channels through independent sales organizations ("ISOs"), merchants and additional fee allocation arrangements with our ISO business partners. Other noninterest income, consisting primarily of ASP fee income, declined by $1.4 million or 74.7% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Noninterest expense increased $1.4 million to $12.0 million for the six months ended 2019, driven by an increase in compensation and benefits and data processing costs. The increase in compensation and benefits costs was due to an increase in the number of employees as well as the impact of year end salary increases. Data processing costs were higher due to increased processing volume primarily driven by our merchant services platform as well as additional costs related to certain system implementations. The Company's efficiency ratio continued to improve to 55.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the period ended 2018.

The effective tax rate for the six months ended 2019 was approximately 27%.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2019, total assets were $732.5 million, reflecting a $145.3 million, or 24.7% increase from June 30, 2018. This increase is primarily attributable to increases in loans totaling $122.9 million, or 31.4%, to $514.6 million, primarily driven by commercial attorney related, commercial real estate and consumer loans. This growth was funded with core low-cost deposits. The allowance for loan losses was $6.4 million, or 1.25% of total loans, as compared to $4.8 million, or 1.22% of total loans at June 30, 2018.

Total deposits were $623.2 million at June 30, 2019, a $126.1 million, or 25.4% increase from June 30, 2018. This was primarily due to a $63.8 million, or 37.4% increase in noninterest bearing demand deposits to $234.5 million and a $58.8 million, or 19.0% increase in Savings, NOW and Money Market deposits to $368.8 million. Both increases are primarily due to increases in commercial and escrow low-cost deposits from our litigation and merchant customers.

Stockholders' equity increased $15.9 million to $102.4 million at June 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2018. Esquire Bank remains well above bank regulatory "Well Capitalized" standards.

The Company anticipates continued earnings growth in 2019 driven by its lending pipelines as well as its merchant services fee income opportunities.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the legal industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible merchant services solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" relating to future results of the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and other risks detailed in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and other sections of the Company's 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "attribute," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact Information:

Eric S. Bader
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.
(516) 535-2002
eric.bader@esqbank.com

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Condition (unaudited)

(all dollars in thousands except per share data)













June 30, 

December 31, 

June 30, 


2019

2018

2018

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$

40,152

$

30,562

$

27,504

Securities available for sale, at fair value

147,693

145,698

147,768

Securities, restricted at cost

2,665

2,583

2,343

Loans

514,558

468,101

391,673

Less: allowance for loan losses

(6,433)

(5,629)

(4,789)

Loans, net of allowance

508,125

462,472

386,884

Premises and equipment, net

2,902

2,694

2,493

Other assets

30,913

19,890

20,195

Total Assets

$

732,450

$

663,899

$

587,187











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Demand deposits

$

234,507

$

212,721

$

170,712

Savings, NOW and money market deposits

368,793

335,283

309,954

Certificates of deposit

19,870

20,417

16,449

Total deposits

623,170

568,421

497,115

Other liabilities

6,929

2,704

3,576

Total liabilities

630,099

571,125

500,691

Total stockholders' equity

102,351

92,774

86,496

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

732,450

$

663,899

$

587,187











Selected Financial Data











Common shares outstanding

7,536,723

7,532,723

7,445,723

Book value per share

$

13.58

$

12.32

$

11.62

Equity to assets

13.97

%

13.97

%

14.73

%











Capital Ratios (1)









Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.85

%

13.26

%

12.87

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

16.63

%

17.54

%

17.53

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

16.63

%

17.54

%

17.53

%

Total capital ratio

17.79

%

18.70

%

18.67

%











Asset Quality Ratios









Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.25

%

1.20

%

1.22

%

Non-performing loans to total loans

%

%

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

%

%

%











__________________________________

(1) Regulatory capital ratios presented on bank-only basis.

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited)

(all dollars in thousands except per share data)
















Three months ended


Six months ended




June 30, 

June 30, 


2019

2018

2019

2018

Interest income

$

9,322

$

6,864

$

17,806

$

13,133

Interest expense

738

223

1,294

397

Net interest income

8,584

6,641

16,512

12,736

Provision for loan losses

400

300

825

525

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

8,184

6,341

15,687

12,211














Noninterest income:












Merchant processing income

2,895

1,211

4,709

2,232

Other noninterest income

195

769

462

1,823

Total noninterest income

3,090

1,980

5,171

4,055














Noninterest expense:












Employee compensation and benefits

3,587

3,008

7,023

6,069

Other expenses

2,920

2,281

4,965

4,492

Total noninterest expense

6,507

5,289

11,988

10,561

Income before income taxes

4,767

3,032

8,870

5,705

Income taxes

1,299

811

2,417

1,526

Net income

$

3,468

$

2,221

$

6,453

$

4,179














Earnings Per Share












Basic

$

0.47

$

0.30

$

0.87

$

0.57

Diluted

$

0.45

$

0.29

$

0.83

$

0.54














Selected Financial Data












Return on average assets

1.89

%

1.51

%

1.84

%

1.50

%

Return on average common equity

14.04

%

10.47

%

13.47

%

10.00

%

Net interest margin

4.89

%

4.63

%

4.92

%

4.65

%

Efficiency ratio(1)

55.7

%

61.4

%

55.3

%

62.9

%














__________________________________

(1) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yields/Cost (unaudited)




















For the Three Months Ended June 30, 


2019

2018








(Dollars in thousands)







Average



Average

Average



Average


Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
















Loans

$

505,688

$

8,020

6.36

%

$

370,981

$

5,657

6.12

%

Securities, includes restricted stock

154,284

1,058

2.75

%

154,224

1,006

2.62

%

Interest earning cash

43,471

244

2.25

%

49,686

201

1.62

%

Total interest earning assets

703,443

9,322

5.32

%

574,891

6,864

4.79

%


















NONINTEREST EARNING ASSETS

32,867






13,534























TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS

$

736,310





$

588,425























INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES


































Savings, NOW, Money Markets

$

364,699

$

611

0.67

%

$

272,929

$

167

0.25

%

Time deposits

19,932

126

2.54

%

33,780

51

0.61

%

Total deposits

384,631

737

0.77

%

306,709

218

0.29

%

Short-term borrowings

1


%

1


%

Secured borrowings

88

1

4.56

%

275

5

7.29

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

384,720

738

0.77

%

306,985

223

0.29

%


















NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
















Demand deposits

244,072






193,555





Other liabilities

8,442






2,848





Total noninterest bearing liabilities

252,514






196,403





Stockholders' equity

99,076






85,037























TOTAL AVG. LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

736,310





$

588,425





Net interest income



$

8,584





$

6,641


Net interest spread






4.55

%





4.50

%

Net interest margin






4.89

%





4.63

%

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yields/Cost (unaudited)




















For the Six Months Ended June 30, 


2019

2018








(Dollars in thousands)







Average



Average

Average



Average


Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

Balance

Interest

Yield/Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
















Loans

$

484,076

$

15,212

6.34

%

$

363,085

$

10,946

6.08

%

Securities, includes restricted stock

154,174

2,123

2.78

%

145,450

1,870

2.59

%

Interest earning cash

39,109

471

2.43

%

43,539

317

1.47

%

Total interest earning assets

677,359

17,806

5.30

%

552,074

13,133

4.80

%


















NONINTEREST EARNING ASSETS

28,259






9,906























TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS

$

705,618





$

561,980























INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES


































Savings, NOW, Money Markets

$

344,247

$

1,040

0.61

%

$

258,499

$

289

0.23

%

Time deposits

20,101

251

2.52

%

31,991

98

0.62

%

Total deposits

364,348

1,291

0.71

%

290,490

387

0.27

%

Short-term borrowings

1


%

2


%

Secured borrowings

89

3

6.80

%

276

10

7.31

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

364,438

1,294

0.72

%

290,768

397

0.28

%


















NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
















Demand deposits

237,460






184,645





Other liabilities

7,114






2,308





Total noninterest bearing liabilities

244,574






186,953





Stockholders' equity

96,606






84,259























TOTAL AVG. LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

705,618





$

561,980





Net interest income



$

16,512





$

12,736


Net interest spread






4.58

%





4.52

%

Net interest margin






4.92

%





4.65

%

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.esquirebank.com

Also from this source

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019...

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

News provided by

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Jul 25, 2019, 08:30 ET