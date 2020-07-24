Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

JERICHO, N.Y., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank"), today announced its operating results for the second quarter of 2020. Results comparing the current quarter to the first quarter of 2020 ("linked quarter") include:

Net income was relatively unchanged at $2.5 million , or $0.33 per diluted share, on a linked quarter basis and decreased 27% when compared to net income of $3.5 million , or $0.45 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 . Due to the significant and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and its protracted negative impact on the economy, the Company recorded an additional provision for loan losses of $1.5 million , or $0.15 per diluted share, in line with the first quarter of 2020 COVID-19 provision.

. The current quarter and annual returns were significantly impacted by our COVID-19 provisioning in the first and second quarter of 2020 based on the ongoing economic uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. Deposits increased $27.1 million , or 15.5% annualized, to $724.9 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by our low-cost litigation market customers, with a cost of funds of 0.16% (including demand deposits).

Merchant services fee income was relatively unchanged at $2.9 million on a linked quarter basis despite significant processing volume declines in certain industry verticals including, but not limited to, restaurants, hospitality, travel and entertainment caused by the pandemic. Total fee income represented 24% of total revenue for the current quarter.

. As of , total loans in our payment deferral program declined by to from , as previously disclosed in the most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Esquire Bank remains well above the bank regulatory "Well Capitalized" standards.

"Our priorities remain focused during this ongoing pandemic and economic crisis - protect our employees and their families, service the needs of our customers and strategically position our Company to outperform our peers during and after this health care and economic crisis," stated Tony Coelho, Chairman of the Board. "Our institution remains strong with excess capital, solid reserves, excess liquidity, and an experienced management team."

"Our returns including and excluding the effects of the COVID-19 reserves clearly demonstrate the strength and value of our business model," stated Andrew C. Sagliocca, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our model is resilient as we continue to see strong growth in our litigation vertical with notional loan originations totaling $67 million in 2020 coupled with increases in merchant processing volumes in the face of government shutdowns."

Second Quarter Earnings

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $2.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $3.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share for the same period in 2019. Returns on average assets and common equity for the current quarter were 1.20% and 8.77%, respectively, compared to 1.89% and 14.04% for the same period of 2019. During the quarter, we recorded an additional provision for loan losses totaling $1.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, based on qualitative factors reflective of the ongoing uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 increased $588 thousand, or 6.8%, to $9.2 million, due to growth in average interest earning assets totaling $122.3 million, or 17.4%, to $825.8 million when compared to the same period in 2019. Our net interest margin decreased to 4.47% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 4.89% in 2019 primarily due to significantly higher levels of interest earning cash balances and the effects that the FOMC's unprecedented reduction in short-term interest rates had on both interest earning cash balances and our securities portfolio. Declines in loan yields were offset by management's decision to reduce rates on higher cost money market and savings deposits. Average loans in the quarter increased $88.3 million, or 17.5%, to $594.0 million when compared to the second quarter of 2019 with growth concentrated in our commercial attorney and commercial real estate portfolios. Our loan-to-deposit ratio was 81.9% and loan growth was funded with core deposits (total deposits, excluding time deposits), representing 97.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2020.

The provision for loan losses was $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, a $1.5 million increase from the comparable period in 2019. The higher provision was due to an increase in our economic and non-economic qualitative risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, although the ultimate impact of the crisis is unknown and highly uncertain at this time. As of June 30, 2020, Esquire had nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.22%.

Noninterest income decreased $135 thousand, or 4.4%, to $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2019 due to a decrease in administrative service payment ("ASP") fees that were directly impacted by the significant reduction in short-term interest rates. Our ASP fee income is impacted by the volume and duration of off-balance sheet funds and short-term interest rates. Merchant processing income remained relatively unchanged over the same period despite numerous government shutdowns across the country due to the pandemic. These shutdowns have a direct impact on processing volumes in certain merchant categories including, but not limited to, restaurants, hospitality, travel and entertainment.

Noninterest expense increased $274 thousand, or 4.2%, to $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily driven by increases in employee compensation and benefits and occupancy and equipment, partially offset by decreases in marketing, sales related costs and professional and consulting services. Employee compensation and benefits costs increased $512 thousand, or 14.3%, due to increases in the number of employees to support our growth, as well as the impact of year-end salary and stock-based compensation increases. Occupancy and equipment costs increased $131 thousand, or 29.6%, primarily due to amortization of internally developed software for our technology initiatives, precautionary office cleaning costs related to COVID-19 and additional office space to support growth. Marketing and sales related costs decreased $328 thousand, or 81%, due to a freeze on travel and a cancelation of industry conferences across the country as well as other business development expenses impacted by COVID-19. Professional and consulting costs decreased $147 thousand, or 17.6%, due to previous investments in new products and services in 2019 that the Company has launched in 2020. The Company's efficiency ratio was 55.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to 55.7% for the same period in 2019 as we continue to strategically invest in our Company's future.

The effective tax rate for the six months ended 2020 was approximately 26.5% as compared to approximately 27.3% for same period in 2019.

Year to Date Earnings

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $5.1 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share for the same period in 2019. Returns on average assets and common equity for the current period were 1.23% and 8.99%, respectively, compared to 1.84% and 13.47% for the same period of 2019. In 2020, we recorded an additional provision for credit losses totaling $3.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, based on qualitative factors reflective of the rapid decline in economic conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 increased $1.8 million, or 11.1%, to $18.4 million, due to growth in average interest earning assets totaling $127.5 million, or 18.8%, to $804.8 million when compared to the same period in 2019. Our net interest margin decreased to 4.59% for the six months ended 2020 compared to 4.92% in 2019 primarily due to significantly higher levels of interest earning cash balances and the effects that the FOMC's unprecedented reduction in short-term interest rates had on both interest earning cash balances and our securities portfolio. Declines in loan yields were offset by management's decision to reduce rates on higher cost money market and savings deposits. Average loans for the six months increased $92.6 million, or 19.1%, to $576.7 million when compared to the six months ended 2019 with growth concentrated in our commercial attorney and commercial real estate portfolios.

The provision for loan losses was $3.8 million for the six months ended 2020, a $3.0 million increase from the comparable period in 2019. The higher provision was due to an increase in our economic and non-economic qualitative risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, although the ultimate impact of the crisis is unknown and highly uncertain at this time.

Noninterest income increased $904 thousand, or 17.5%, to $6.1 million for the six months ended 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Our merchant services platform experienced strong growth that was partially offset by decreased income on ASP fees for off-balance sheet funds. Merchant processing income increased $1.1 million, or 23.3%, compared to the six months ended 2019. This increase was due to the expansion of our sales channels through independent sales organizations ("ISOs"), merchants and fee allocation arrangements as we continue to focus on prudently growing this source of stable fee income. Other noninterest income, consisting primarily of ASP fee income, declined by $193 thousand compared to the same period in 2019 due to significant reductions in short-term interest rates. Our ASP fee income is impacted by the volume and duration of off-balance sheet funds and short-term interest rates.

Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million, or 13.8%, to $13.6 million for the six months ended 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. This increase was primarily driven by increases in employee compensation and benefits, data processing and occupancy and equipment costs. Employee compensation and benefits costs increased $1.1 million, or 15.0%, due to increases in the number of employees, as well as the impact of year-end salary and stock-based compensation increases. Data processing costs increased $281 thousand, or 23.1%, as processing volumes increased and additional costs were incurred related to certain system implementations. Occupancy and equipment costs increased $237 thousand, or 26.9%, primarily due to amortization of internally developed software for our technology initiatives, precautionary office cleaning costs related to COVID-19 and additional office space to support growth. The Company's efficiency ratio was 55.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to 55.3% for the same period ended 2019 as we continue to strategically invest in our Company's future.

The effective tax rate for the six months ended 2020 was approximately 26.5% as compared to approximately 27.3% for same period in 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets, consisting of several nonaccrual consumer loans, totaled $1.3 million as of June 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.16%. There were no nonperforming assets as of June 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $10.7 million, or 1.80% of total loans, as compared to $6.4 million, or 1.25% of total loans as of June 30, 2019. The increase in the allowance as a percentage of loans was related to increases in economic and non-economic qualitative risk factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as loan growth in the commercial, commercial real estate and consumer loan categories. The ultimate impact of the crisis is unknown and highly uncertain at this time.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2020, total assets were $851.9 million, reflecting a $119.4 million, or 16.3% increase from June 30, 2019. This increase is attributable to increases in loans totaling $79.1 million, or 15.4%, to $593.7 million, primarily driven by commercial attorney, commercial real estate and consumer loans, funded with core low-cost deposits.

Total deposits were $724.9 million as of June 30, 2020, a $101.8 million, or 16.3% increase from June 30, 2019. This was primarily due to a $60.4 million, or 16.4% increase in Savings, NOW and Money Market deposits to $429.2 million, a $41.8 million, or 17.8%, increase in noninterest bearing demand deposits to $276.3 million. The net increase in deposits was primarily driven by commercial and escrow low-cost deposits from our litigation and small business platforms.

Stockholders' equity increased $15.9 million to $118.2 million at June 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2019. In the first six months of 2020, 34,306 shares of treasury stock were repurchased at a cost of $567 thousand under the Company's previously announced stock repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 300,000 shares of our common stock. Esquire Bank remains well above bank regulatory "Well Capitalized" standards.

COVID-19 Pandemic

We are participating in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") administered by the U.S. Small Business Association. The PPP provides borrower guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related costs and other qualifying business costs. As of June 30, 2020, we have funded PPP loans totaling approximately $22 million and do not expect significant increases to this portfolio in the future. PPP loans were funded for existing customers of Esquire Bank.

From a lending and credit risk perspective, we have taken actions to identify and assess our COVID-19 related credit exposures by borrower and loan category. No specific COVID-19 related credit impairment was identified within our securities portfolio. We have implemented a customer payment deferral program (principal and interest) to assist business borrowers and certain consumers that may be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 related challenges. These loans will continue to accrue interest during the deferral period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with the CARES ACT and regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral period. There were no delinquent loans upon adoption of our payment deferral program. The following table provides information regarding payment deferral loans as of July 20, 2020.























As of July 20, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Number of

Borrowers



Loan Balance

Debt Service Coverage

Loan to Value

Ratio

1 – 4 family 3

$ 14,149

1.32x

69 % Commercial 1



2,954

NA

NA

Multifamily 5



8,431

1.29x

59

Commercial real estate 3



10,310

1.29x

58

Construction —



—

NA

NA

Consumer 15



52

NA

NA

Total 27

$ 35,896











From a merchant processing perspective, we have taken action to identify and assess our COVID-19 related credit exposure, primarily defined as merchant returns and chargebacks, by merchant industry type and category. These industry types include, but are not limited to, restaurants, hospitality, travel and entertainment. We have also assessed the level and adequacy of our ISO and merchant reserves held on deposit at Esquire Bank. Currently, based on our assessments, we have not identified any elevated credit risk in these affected industry types and other categories and our return and chargeback ratios remain relatively consistent with pre-COVID-19 levels. Overall processing volumes have rebounded from a low of $866 million in April 2020 to $1.2 billion in June 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic may continue to impact our financial results and demand for our products and services during the second half of 2020 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of this healthcare and economic crisis may continue to affect our revenues, earnings results, allowance for credit losses, capital reserves, and liquidity in the future.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the legal industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible merchant services solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" relating to future results of the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and other risks detailed in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "attribute," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or similar terminology. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be reopened. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board's target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Condition (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share data)

























June 30,

December 31,

June 30,





2020

2019

2019

ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 114,428

$ 61,806

$ 40,152

Securities available for sale, at fair value



122,625



146,419



147,693

Securities, restricted at cost



2,694



2,665



2,665

Loans



593,678



565,369



514,558

Less: allowance for loan losses



(10,676)



(6,989)



(6,433)

Loans, net of allowance



583,002



558,380



508,125

Premises and equipment, net



2,887



2,835



2,902

Other assets



26,249



25,903



30,913

Total Assets

$ 851,885

$ 798,008

$ 732,450























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Demand deposits

$ 276,332

$ 201,837

$ 234,507

Savings, NOW and money market deposits



429,225



459,037



368,793

Certificates of deposit



19,369



19,746



19,870

Total deposits



724,926



680,620



623,170

Other liabilities



8,756



6,326



6,929

Total liabilities



733,682



686,946



630,099

Total stockholders' equity



118,203



111,062



102,351

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 851,885

$ 798,008

$ 732,450























Selected Financial Data



















Common shares outstanding



7,662,840



7,652,170



7,536,723

Book value per share

$ 15.43

$ 14.51

$ 13.58

Equity to assets



13.88 %

13.92 %

13.97 %





















Capital Ratios (1)



















Tier 1 leverage ratio



12.28 %

13.50 %

12.85 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio



16.25 %

16.68 %

16.62 % Tier 1 capital ratio



16.25 %

16.68 %

16.62 % Total capital ratio



17.50 %

17.83 %

17.78 %





















Asset Quality



















Nonperforming loans

$ 1,322

$ 1,476

$ —

Allowance for loan losses to total loans



1.80 %

1.24 %

1.25 % Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.22 %

0.26 %

— % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.16 %

0.18 %

— % Allowance/nonperforming loans



808 %

474 %

— % _____________________ (1) Regulatory capital ratios presented on bank-only basis.

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except per share data)































Three months ended

Six months ended





June 30,

June 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest income

$ 9,466

$ 9,322

$ 19,040

$ 17,806

Interest expense



294



738



689



1,294

Net interest income



9,172



8,584



18,351



16,512

Provision for loan losses



1,900



400



3,800



825

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



7,272



8,184



14,551



15,687





























Noninterest income:

























Merchant processing income



2,850



2,895



5,806



4,709

Other noninterest income



105



195



269



462

Total noninterest income



2,955



3,090



6,075



5,171





























Noninterest expense:

























Employee compensation and benefits



4,099



3,587



8,076



7,023

Other expenses



2,682



2,920



5,570



4,965

Total noninterest expense



6,781



6,507



13,646



11,988

Income before income taxes



3,446



4,767



6,980



8,870

Income taxes



913



1,299



1,850



2,417

Net income

$ 2,533

$ 3,468

$ 5,130

$ 6,453





























Earnings Per Share

























Basic

$ 0.34

$ 0.47

$ 0.69

$ 0.87

Diluted

$ 0.33

$ 0.45

$ 0.67

$ 0.83





























Selected Financial Data

























Return on average assets



1.20 %

1.89 %

1.23 %

1.84 % Return on average equity



8.77 %

14.04 %

8.99 %

13.47 % Net interest margin



4.47 %

4.89 %

4.59 %

4.92 % Efficiency ratio (1)



55.9 %

55.7 %

55.9 %

55.3 % ________________________ (1) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yield/Cost (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)







































For the Three Months Ended June 30,





2020

2019





Average







Average

Average







Average





Balance

Interest

Yield/Cost

Balance

Interest

Yield/Cost

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS

































Loans

$ 593,964

$ 8,678

5.88 % $ 505,688

$ 8,020

6.36 % Securities, includes restricted stock



131,873



752

2.29 %

154,284



1,058

2.75 % Interest earning cash and other



99,942



36

0.14 %

43,471



244

2.25 % Total interest earning assets



825,779



9,466

4.61 %

703,443



9,322

5.32 %



































NONINTEREST EARNING ASSETS



26,452













32,867















































TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS

$ 852,231











$ 736,310















































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





































































Savings, NOW, Money Markets

$ 415,659

$ 197

0.19 % $ 364,699

$ 611

0.67 % Time deposits



19,570



96

1.97 %

19,932



126

2.54 % Total interest-bearing deposits



435,229



293

0.27 %

384,631



737

0.77 % Short-term borrowings



56



—

— %

1



—

— % Secured borrowings



85



1

4.73 %

88



1

4.56 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



435,370



294

0.27 %

384,720



738

0.77 %



































NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

































Demand deposits



291,020













244,072











Other liabilities



9,683













8,442











Total noninterest bearing liabilities



300,703













252,514











Stockholders' equity



116,158













99,076















































TOTAL AVG. LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 852,231











$ 736,310











Net interest income







$ 9,172











$ 8,584





Net interest spread













4.34 %











4.55 % Net interest margin













4.47 %











4.89 %

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheets and Average Yield/Cost (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)







































For the Six Months Ended June 30,





2020

2019





Average







Average

Average







Average





Balance

Interest

Yield/Cost

Balance

Interest

Yield/Cost

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS

































Loans

$ 576,651

$ 17,119

5.97 % $ 484,076

$ 15,212

6.34 % Securities, includes restricted stock



137,985



1,638

2.39 %

154,174



2,123

2.78 % Interest earning cash and other



90,192



283

0.63 %

39,109



471

2.43 % Total interest earning assets



804,828



19,040

4.76 %

677,359



17,806

5.30 %



































NONINTEREST EARNING ASSETS



30,590













28,259















































TOTAL AVERAGE ASSETS

$ 835,418











$ 705,618















































INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES





































































Savings, NOW, Money Markets

$ 424,242

$ 494

0.23 % $ 344,247

$ 1,040

0.61 % Time deposits



19,633



192

1.97 %

20,101



251

2.52 % Total interest bearing deposits



443,875



686

0.31 %

364,348



1,291

0.71 % Short-term borrowings



30



—

— %

1



—

— % Secured borrowings



86



3

7.02 %

89



3

6.80 % Total interest bearing liabilities



443,991



689

0.31 %

364,438



1,294

0.72 %



































NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES

































Demand deposits



267,705













237,460











Other liabilities



8,995













7,114











Total noninterest bearing liabilities



276,700













244,574











Stockholders' equity



114,727













96,606















































TOTAL AVG. LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 835,418











$ 705,618











Net interest income







$ 18,351











$ 16,512





Net interest spread













4.45 %











4.58 % Net interest margin













4.59 %











4.92 %

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

