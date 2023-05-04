ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. WINS DEMAND GEN REPORT'S 2022 KILLER CONTENT AWARD

Company Becomes First Financial Institution Recognized for its Innovative and Creative Marketing Efforts to Engage Prospective Clients

JERICHO, N.Y., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association (collectively "Esquire"), has been honored by Demand Gen Report for the Best Account-Based Marketing ("ABM") Campaign at the 12th Annual Killer Content Awards (the Finny Awards). The winning campaign, co-developed with Esquire's B2B marketing agency partner, Park & Battery, was honored as part of the 2023 B2B Marketing Exchange conference in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"As a branchless bank focused on servicing a $429 billion national litigation market, our proprietary CRM platform built on Salesforce and digital marketing campaigns deployed across 50,000 law firms is key to our brand recognition across the US and future success," stated Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, CEO and President of Esquire. "Clearly, our marketing and sales teams, coupled with our agency partner, created an outstanding campaign focused on thought leadership-based marketing as Esquire is the first financial institution to be honored with this award."

Since 2012, the Killer Content Awards have spotlighted both Fortune 500 companies and innovative startups that push the boundaries of creative limits and embrace new storytelling methods, formats and campaign strategies to better engage audiences through their content. Esquire was selected from among hundreds of nominees by Demand Gen Report's editorial and executive teams as an honoree based on the performance of their campaign, its innovation, and creativity.

"As a digital-first disruptor, Esquire's industry leading hyper-personalized omni-channel marketing campaigns complements our traditional relationship banking model," stated Kyall Mai, SVP & Chief Innovation Officer at Esquire. "The application of customer lifecycle marketing and hyper-personalized ABM strategies has been a key priority for Esquire to service its national market and support growth. As a result, the organization now generates more than 50% of its law firm leads from its digital marketing initiatives and these efforts are 46x more effective than cold sales calls."

In addition to delivering results beyond industry benchmarks, Esquire's award winning hyper-personalized B2B marketing approach has also become a top case study for leveraging the Salesforce Marketing Cloud to execute omni-channel, ABM campaigns – putting Esquire and its brand on stage at Salesforce's prestigious 2022 Dreamforce Conference, as well as numerous Salesforce World Tours and webinars.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the legal industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

About Demand Gen Report

Demand Gen Report (DGR), a division of G3 Communications, is a targeted online publication that spotlights the strategies and solutions that help B2B companies better align sales, marketing and disparate teams to support growth and drive revenue. DGR content and news coverage focuses on the sales and marketing tools and technologies that enable companies to better measure and manage multichannel demand generation efforts. Demand Gen Report is the only information source directly focused on this rapidly emerging business discipline.

About The B2B Marketing Exchange



Hosted by Demand Gen Report, the B2B Marketing Exchange (#B2BMX) is a multi-day educational and networking event targeting transformational approaches to customer engagement and revenue creation for B2B organizations as they navigate today's realities. #B2BMX will provide a platform for leaders in marketing, sales and customer success with a strong focus on alignment and orchestration and is an event for every member of the revenue team.

About Park & Battery

Park & Battery is a global brand, marketing and content agency that harnesses perspectives to create value for brands and businesses globally. With teammates in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Salt Lake City, Miami and the UK, Park & Battery specializes in creating brands, launches, and experiences that deliver big impact, from strategy and messaging through to creative/design, content, and media/go-to-market. Learn more at ParkandBattery.com.

