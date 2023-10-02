ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS NAMED TO PIPER SANDLER 2023 BANK & THRIFT SM-ALL STARS

JERICHO, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ), the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association (collectively "Esquire"), today announced that Esquire was named to the Piper Sandler 2023 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars. Piper Sandler's objective of the Sm-All Stars is to identify the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country.

"I want to congratulate our management team and valued employees on consistently operating one of the best performing financial institutions in the country while continuously building long-term stakeholder value," stated Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, CEO and President of Esquire. "This recognition is a testament to their hard work and successful execution of our client-centric business model."

To earn Sm-All Star status, companies need to have a market cap of less than $2.5 billion and meet specific requirements for growth, profit, credit quality and capital strength. Performance metrics include earnings, loans, and deposit growth as well as other metrics including return on average equity.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the legal industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.