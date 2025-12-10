ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS NAMED TO PIPER SANDLER 2025 BANK & THRIFT SM-ALL STARS

JERICHO, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ), the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association (collectively "Esquire"), today announced that Esquire was named to the Piper Sandler 2025 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars. Piper Sandler's objective of the Sm-All Stars is to identify the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country.

Esquire was identified as one of just 24 institutions out of 316 publicly traded banks and thrifts to achieve elite status through industry-leading growth, profitability, credit quality, and balance sheet strength. To qualify, banks must outperform industry medians on key financial metrics and meet rigorous thresholds across earnings, loan and deposit growth, return on equity, asset quality, and tangible capital levels.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a Piper Sandler Sm-All Star," said Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Esquire. "Earning a place among the country's top-performing financial institutions reflects the strength of our business model, our disciplined growth strategy, and our unwavering commitment to managing risk while delivering industry-leading performance for our stakeholders."

This recognition marks Esquire's third appearance on the Sm-All Stars list in the past several years, placing Esquire among an elite peer group of top-performing small-cap banks nationwide. The 2025 class represents the top 10% of publicly held institutions with market capitalizations between $50 million and $2.5 billion.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with branch offices in Jericho, New York and Los Angeles, California, as well as an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

