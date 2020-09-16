Esqyr Urges State Authorities to Cancel Future In-Person Bar Exams to Prevent Sickness, Ensure Healthy Legal Profession

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esqyr, SBC, the only public benefit company focused on online test preparation, is urging state bar exam authorities to cancel all future in-person bar exams until the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

"Law students shouldn't be forced to choose between their lives or their livelihoods," Esqyr's President Chris Henjum said. "Some states have made the right choice, but far too many have made the sickening decision to potentially prolong this historic public health crisis by offering in-person exams."

The global pandemic recently upended bar exams across the country. Some states have opted to prioritize their students' health by pursuing alternatives to in-person exams, such as online exams, supervised practice, or diploma privilege.

However, other states forged ahead with dangerous in-person exams or delayed in-person test dates. This has led to increased student debt as some law students put their careers on hold waiting for postponed exams or avoiding in-person exams altogether.

"As a company that funds efforts to tackle the student debt crisis, Esqyr has seen the financial impacts of unpredictable in-person exams," Henjum said. "Given available alternatives, state authorities need to immediately cancel all future in-person exams until this pandemic is over."

Esqyr, based in Minneapolis, is the only public benefit corporation focused on online test preparation and donates at least 20% of its profits to tackle the student debt crisis.

