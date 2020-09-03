Esri and ETI Software Announce Partnership Delivering the Power of GIS to Broadband Service Providers

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ETI Software Solutions, a world leader in communications technology and services for 25 years, and Esri , the global leader in location intelligence, announced a partnership to help broadband service providers improve subscriber experiences while reducing operations and support costs. Through this partnership, service providers can utilize ETI's Beamfly platform, powered by Esri, for real-time device monitoring and management applying the most advanced mapping and spatial analytics tools available.

Broadband service providers, large and small, have the extraordinary challenge today, to control multiple devices (CPE) within every subscriber's home, regardless of type or brand. They must be able to monitor and manage all of these devices or face spiraling costs and the propensity of customer churn.

As an award-winning Esri partner , ETI has built Beamfly on the Esri Geospatial Cloud that gathers information from any TR-069-enabled CPE and display information in real-time that can identify issues before consumers are impacted, as well as historical data for network trending analysis and monitoring. ETI is proud to offer broadband service providers this proven solution that offers robust CPE management and an intuitive geospatial dashboard to speed problem resolution, automate service delivery and support broadband operations.

"ETI's partnership with Esri truly acknowledges the value, impact and innovation that ETI's Beamfly geospatial solution brings to broadband service providers," said Jeff Fraleigh, President, ETI Software Solutions

"The Beamfly solution built on the Esri Geospatial Cloud is a compelling use of our technology to equip telecom providers with the ability to manage a myriad of subscriber devices more efficiently, reduce operating costs, and ensure optimal quality of service," said Robert Laudati, Director, Global Partners & Alliances, Esri.

ETI's Beamfly solution powered by Esri is available now. Learn more here. For more information about ETI Software Solutions, visit www.etisoftware.com or email [email protected].

About Esri: Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About ETI Software Solutions: A global leader in communications technology and services for over 25 years, ETI Software Solutions delivers the tools Telecom, Broadband, Video, Utility, OTT and IoT providers need to manage complex systems more efficiently, reduce operating costs and ensure optimal quality of service. For more information, visit www.etisoftware.com or email [email protected]

