Esri and Trapeze Group Join Forces to Transform the Customer Experience with Powerful Technology Integrations

Today, when transit agencies want to leverage their data to make key business decisions, they need to utilize multiple systems in many departments. This makes the retrieval of data inconsistent, manual, and error-prone. Thanks to Trapeze and Esri's partnership, transit agencies can now have one central transit platform to eliminate these inefficiencies and gain better insights into their operations, with capabilities, such as:

Embedding city GIS and demographics data into scheduling and planning systems

Incorporating city traffic, road closures, and detour information into Planning and Scheduling, Fixed Route CAD/AVL, and Mobility-on-Demand solutions

Understanding people movement patterns

, and mobility preferences Geolocation and visualization of linear systems or fixed assets, such as stop amenities

Delivering community collaboration tools for transit and consolidating engagement for all city services under the ArcGIS Hub platform

Having capabilities like these in one platform means transit agencies can have an efficient, easy-to-use solution to access the important data they need to plan and run their transit systems for the future.

"Esri has studied many transit agencies and most often found fractured technical and business environments. Typical characteristics include numerous point solutions for both transit business needs and spatially based data and analytics work. Our partnership with Trapeze brings the most efficient, effective, comprehensive, integrated and open technical business environment for public transit agencies," reports Gary Waters, Director of Transportation, Esri.

"For many years, enterprise integration has been at the core of what we do at Trapeze. It's about more than ensuring data moves from one place to another. It's about enabling a higher level of productivity and performance within an agency, driven by simplified business processes," says Roger Helmy, Chief of Product, Trapeze Group. "Our partnership with Esri allows us to take this to the next level. With Esri as the global leader in GIS, many of the cities we serve are already leveraging their platform. By embedding their technology into Trapeze solutions, our customers will be able to eliminate significant manual work and coordination, eliminate error prone processes, and obtain a singular source of data truth across numerous functions in transit."

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About Trapeze Group

Trapeze Group works with public transit agencies and their communities to develop and deliver smarter, more effective public transit solutions. For more than 25 years we have been "here for the journey," evolving with our public transport customers around the world helping them to move people from point A to Z and everywhere in between. Learn more at www.trapezegroup.com

