ESS and RTO Partner for Bring Your Own Content (BYOC)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Stream Solutions (ESS) and Ready Training Online (RTO) have partnered to offer more flexible production options for operators and suppliers in the convenience and restaurant industries. ESS' ROAD Case "video studio in a box" technology along with the Bring Your Own Content (BYOC) and LAUNCH will be featured on the trainingGrid™ LMS platform.

"This is transformational," says RTO President Jeff Kahler. "I founded RTO in 2005 to solve training and retention challenges for my own successful pizza chain. trainingGrid LMS' streamlined delivery system has evolved to meet training administrators' and employees' growing needs for a comprehensive online training solution. Using the ESS ROAD Case to create affordable, customized content will enhance the use of our trainingGrid platform. Using the ROAD Case, our customers will be able to supplement and grow their custom content libraries and leapfrog basic production methods by five years."

"ESS has an extremely compelling story to complement RTO's more traditional path to success," according to ESS Partner and Managing Director John Flood. "When COVID-19 forced the live event industry to completely shut down in 2020, a group of expert live concert and performance technicians pivoted to form ESS ( www.ess.rocks ), providing high-quality, turnkey solutions for anybody using virtual or online platforms for business and personal use. MyVideo ROAD Case addresses many pain points by enabling businesses to capture high quality video and photos for training, corporate communications and product demos more efficiently in almost any location. Our alliance with RTO is a perfect fit."

RTO currently partners with NACS (National Association of Convenience Stores), NYACS (New York Association of Convenience Stores), FPMA (Florida Petroleum Marketers Association), and Cenex (a branded fuel retailer) to provide their e-learning platform in the convenience retailing industry. Clients include hundreds of leading retailers like Kwik Fill/Red Apple, United Pacific, TXB, Jack Flash and many more.

About RTO

RTO is a full-service training provider specializing in build-to-fit online training solutions. RTO's trainingGrid™ Learning Management System (LMS) is a comprehensive training and reporting tool designed to simplify employee training equipped with real-time tracking and reporting. RTO boasts an extensive library full of industry-rich training content, along with a state-of-the-art in-house production facility. RTO is led by a team of production and learning design professionals with expertise in the convenience, hospitality, and retail industries. RTO was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Elizabethtown, PA.

About ESS

ESS was formed in 2020 by live performance technicians who packaged turnkey audio and video digital technology solutions for businesses of all sizes and industries. ESS MyVideo ROAD Case and MyVideo GO Case provide turnkey solutions to easily and cost effectively make quality videos in-house and MyOnline Studio provides the perfect bundle for virtual meetings, streaming, blogging, vlogging, etc.

Learn more at the ESS Website and Store: ess.rocks

Learn more about Ready Training Online: https://readytrainingonline.com/

