ESS Laboratory Certified by RI Health Department to Perform PFAS Drinking Water Testing

CRANSTON, R.I., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing health concerns, ESS Laboratory announces it has been certified by the Rhode Island Department of Health to begin offering comprehensive drinking water testing for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, commonly called "PFAS". Drinking water samples will now be extracted and analyzed in the ESS Cranston, RI laboratory.

PFAS are found in a wide range of consumer products such as cookware, pizza boxes, and stain. Due to their persistence in the environment and in the human body, they are often referred to as "forever chemicals." Many recent media stories have highlighted the possible risks of exposure to PFAS, and federal and state agencies are moving quickly to require testing and mitigation, particularly in water systems.

"As concerns about PFAS contamination continue to gain attention, we're committed to providing our clients with access to timely and accurate testing services," said Laurel Stoddard, Vice President at ESS Laboratory. "Our Rhode Island drinking water approval is the first in a series of additional state and national certifications we are obtaining over the next several months to ensure we can offer comprehensive testing to our clients across additional matrices, including groundwater and soils."

ESS has deployed state-of-the-industry equipment that allows detection of PFAS compounds with exceptional sensitivity at the parts per trillion level. "Because these forever chemicals may exist in drinking water supplies, detection at such minute levels is crucial to safeguard the well-being of communities," Stoddard stated. "We are already seeing strong demand from our long-time engineering firm and government agency customer base, as well as requests for service from individual homeowners and buyers who seek access to this information," she noted.

About ESS Laboratory

ESS Laboratory is a full-service analytical laboratory that is dedicated to providing engineering consultants, industry, and government clients with high quality analytical data and superior customer service. We have earned an enviable industry reputation for premium quality comprehensive testing services in the region. Its facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art automated instrumentation and computerization, including on-line access to analytical data. Its technical staff is a highly skilled group of degreed chemists and scientists with diversified experience in environmental analysis, managed by a knowledgeable team of professionals who are dedicated to quality and customer satisfaction. www.esslaboratory.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Laurel Stoddard

Laboratory Director/Vice President

Direct line: 617-571-3589

[email protected]

SOURCE The RISE Group, Inc.