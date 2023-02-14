ESS TECH, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon against ESS Tech, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MARCH 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ESS Tech, Inc. ("ESS" or the "Company") (NYSE: GWH) securities between August 11, 2022 and December 7, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

the purported agreement with ESI was in fact an undisclosed related party transaction because ESI was a de-facto subsidiary of ESS masquerading as third-party client;





ESS misled investors with their partnership announcement to signal business success to investors; and





as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times

On December 7, 2022, Grizzly Research published a report which alleged, among other things, that ESS's largest partner, Energy Storage Industries Asia Pacific ("ESI"), is a related party with no real staff, office, or any relevant ongoing business activity. Furthermore, the report claimed that the Company concealed the fact that ESI was a de-facto subsidiary, not a true third party.

On this news, ESS's stock price fell $0.22, or 7.7%, to close at $2.64 per share on December 7, 2022.

