ESSA PHARMA INC. REPORTS RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ESSA Pharma Inc

07 Mar, 2024, 20:13 ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, USA and VANCOUVER, CANADA, March 7, 2024  /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, is pleased to announce the results of the votes on matters considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on March 6, 2024 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") resolved to set the number of directors of the Company at ten and re-elected to the board of directors, by ordinary resolution passed by ballot vote, David R. Parkinson, Richard M. Glickman, Gary Sollis, Franklin M. Berger, Scott Requadt, Marella Thorell, Alex Martin, Sandy Zweifach, Philip Kantoff and Lauren Merendino to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Detailed results of the voting in respect of the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

David R. Parkinson

29,947,985

99.73 %

81,989

0.27 %

Richard MGlickman

29,948,035

99.73 %

81,939

0.27 %

Gary Sollis

29,945,788

99.72 %

84,186

0.28 %

Franklin M. Berger

29,937,249

99.69 %

92,725

0.31 %

Scott Requadt

29,947,985

99.73 %

81,989

0.27 %

MarellaThorell

23,840,414

79.39 %

6,189,560

20.61 %

Alex Martin

30,014,431

99.95 %

15,543

0.05 %

Sandy Zweifach

30,013,358

99.94 %

16,616

0.06 %

Philip Kantoff

30,014,381

99.95 %

15,593

0.05 %

Lauren Merendino

30,015,635

99.95 %

14,339

0.05 %

At the Meeting, the Shareholders also approved: (i) the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company; (ii) an amendment to the Company's omnibus incentive plan (as amended, the "Amended Omnibus Plan") to increase the number of common shares of the Company reserved and available for issuance under the Amended Omnibus Plan; and (iii) on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

Contact Information:

David Wood
Chief Financial Officer, ESSA Pharma Inc.
T: 778-331-0962
E: [email protected]

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

