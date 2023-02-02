ESSA Pharma to Participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 5th Annual Oncology Conference

ESSA Pharma Inc

Feb 02, 2023, 16:01 ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California and VANCOUVER, Canada, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 5th Annual Oncology Conference in New York City on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

David R. Parkinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESSA Pharma; Peter Virsik, ESSA's Chief Operating Officer; and David S. Wood, ESSA's Chief Financial Officer, will host and participate in one-on-one meetings.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. An archived replay of the event will be available for 30 days.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

