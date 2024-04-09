ESSA Pharma to Present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET in Toronto, Canada.

David. R. Parkinson, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Peter Virsik, Chief Operating Officer; and David S. Wood, Chief Financial Officer, will host and participate in one-on-one meetings.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contacts

ESSA Pharma, Inc.

Peter Virsik, Chief Operating Officer

778.331.0962

[email protected]

Investors and Media:

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

[email protected]

SOURCE ESSA Pharma Inc