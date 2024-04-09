ESSA Pharma to Present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

ESSA Pharma Inc

09 Apr, 2024, 08:00 ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET in Toronto, Canada.

David. R. Parkinson, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Peter Virsik, Chief Operating Officer; and David S. Wood, Chief Financial Officer, will host and participate in one-on-one meetings.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

ESSA Pharma, Inc.
Peter Virsik, Chief Operating Officer
778.331.0962
[email protected] 

Investors and Media:
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
[email protected]

