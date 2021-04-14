ESSA Pharma to Present at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

HOUSTON, Texas and VANCOUVER, Canada, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that Dr. David R. Parkinson, Chief Executive Officer of ESSA Pharma, will be presenting at the upcoming Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, taking place virtually April 20-21, 2021. Dr. Parkinson, along with Peter Virsik, ESSA's Chief Operating Officer, and David S. Wood, ESSA's Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Presentation Details

Date: Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Format: 30-minute virtual company presentation, including Q&A

A webcast of the event can be accessed on the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the presentation, the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

About the Conference

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

SOURCE ESSA Pharma Inc

Related Links

https://www.essapharma.com/

