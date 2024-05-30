ESSA Pharma to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET in New York.

David. R. Parkinson, President, and Chief Executive Officer and David S. Wood, Chief Financial Officer, will host and participate in one-on-one meetings.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the ESSA website for 90 days.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contacts

ESSA Pharma, Inc.

Peter Virsik, Chief Operating Officer

778.331.0962

[email protected]

Investors and Media:

Argot Partners

212.600.1902

essa@argotpartners.com

SOURCE ESSA Pharma Inc