ESSA Pharma to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

HOUSTON, Texas and VANCOUVER, Canada, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced that Dr. David R. Parkinson, Chief Executive Officer of ESSA, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. Dr. Parkinson, along with Peter Virsik, ESSA's Chief Operating Officer, and David S. Wood, ESSA's Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings. The conference will take place from June 1 – June 4, 2021.

Fireside Chat Details:

Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Time: 1:30 PM ET

A webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors/Events & Presentations section of ESSA's website at www.essapharma.com. Following the event, the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

About ESSA Pharma Inc.

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer. For more information, please visit www.essapharma.com and follow us on Twitter under @ESSAPharma.

