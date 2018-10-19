Essence Charity Golf Open Raises Thousands for Adopt A Classroom

A part of Essence's Global Citizenship initiative, The Essence Charity Golf Open was held at The Wilds golf course in Prior Lake, MN, in late September. The event saw 14 teams compete for the right to choose between ten Minnesota nonprofits to receive donations from some of the world's leading technology, advertising, and media companies who partnered in the event. Partner companies included Essence, AdTheorent, Facebook, GumGum, PopSugar, Teads, Twitter, and Yieldmo. The winning team members who selected Adopt A Classroom to receive the tournament prize was made up of Essence employees Cory Simpson, Amber Benson, and Charell Star, and Grant Gudgel, Head of Teads Studio, the creative and data strategy team at Teads.

Adopt A Classroom will direct the contributions to their "Teachers First Fund," which connects teachers with the funding they need to purchase classroom supplies and materials.

"We're thrilled to be able to use this donation to make a difference in the lives of kids and their teachers, both here in Minnesota and around the country," said Jason Harrison, President and Client Partner at Essence. "We all know how important education is to our industry. I'd encourage everyone to consider supporting the work Adopt A Classroom is doing to give the next generation of thinkers and creators the best possible chance to be part of it."

Essence, part of GroupM, is a global data and measurement-driven agency that blends data science, objective media and captivating experiences to build valuable connections between brands and consumers. Clients include Google, FrieslandCampina, and the Financial Times. The agency is more than 1,400 people strong, manages over $3.6B in media spend and deploys campaigns in 71 markets via offices in Bengaluru, Chicago, Delhi, Düsseldorf, Jakarta, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Minneapolis, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

