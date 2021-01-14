essence cosmetics Announces Debut On Target.com

Founded in Germany in 2001, essence has revolutionized the serious world of cosmetics by making affordable, cruelty-free, high-quality, and fun products accessible to all. essence became the #1 cosmetics brand in Germany in 2007 and made its official U.S. debut the following year. Since then, the brand has been recognized as a true trailblazer, acclaimed by top beauty media, influencers, and industry insiders alike.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the color cosmetics industry as a whole, essence has seen positive growth in 2020. Growing consumer demand for affordable, quality products has helped fuel this growth and the brand's expansion to Target.com will offer shoppers newfound accessibility to the beloved product range in 2021.

"As a beauty company focused on developing fun products that deliver quality at an affordable price, we are thrilled to have our range offered within Target's impressive beauty category," said Jeffery Wagstaff, CEO of Cosnova Inc.

Target.com will retail 35 of the brand's best-selling SKUs ranging from $1.99 to $9.99 including the brand's top-rated Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, Pure Nude Highlighter, Make Me Brow Eyebrow Gel Mascara, and Soft & Precise Lip Pencil.

About essence cosmetics:

essence cosmetics provides user-friendly and affordable makeup options that bring joy to the often serious world of beauty. Beauty doesn't have to cost a lot, and essence proves everyday that excellent quality and innovation is not a question of price. essence's range of color cosmetics are majority (95%) manufactured in Europe with ingredients that comply with the strict standards of the European Union Cosmetics Directive and United States FDA. Products are 100% cruelty-free as well as vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free and alcohol-free as often as possible. essence makeup is currently available in select Ulta, CVS, Harmon and Bed Bath & Beyond locations and online at Ulta.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and essencemakeup.com. For further information on essence makeup, visit essencemakeup.com or on social media @essencemakeup.

About Cosnova:

Since 2001, Cosnova Inc. has lead the cosmetics industry with knowledge, loyalty to consumers and a forward-thinking attitude. Cosnova's successful brands like essence and CATRICE offer high-quality decorative cosmetics to customers around the world at a superb price performance ratio. 90% of all Cosnova products are manufactured in Europe with no animal testing. Rooted in innovation, creativity, movement, speed and quality, Cosnova analyzes products both internally and externally to ensure customers around the globe can rely on the high Cosnova standards. Defining the trends of tomorrow, Cosnova takes responsibility for health, society, and the environment, while offering the products and brand experience to make consumers feel more beautiful - anytime.

