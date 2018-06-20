ESSENCE Exclusive: Global Music Icon Janet Jackson Pens "Letter From My Heart": Her Intimate Message To Black Women Revealing Her Journey To Finding Joy For ESSENCE's July/August "Happiness" Issue

In the essay, Jackson shares with her "ESSENCE Sistas" some of the lessons she learned from her childhood to adulthood—including her early struggles with depression, low self-esteem and failed relationships to her eventual growth as an artist, discovery of peace and learning to "fully embrace God's love." She shares:

In Her Childhood: "I was happy when my brothers came home from performing on the road. I was happy when my mother lavished me with love. But I wasn't happy with the way I looked…"

In Her Teens: "Happiness came when people asked me to perform…but I was happiest when I was pleasing others and not myself. An older and wiser Janet might have said, 'True happiness is knowing you're doing the best you can…'"

In Her Thirties: "These were difficult years, when I struggled with depression. The struggle was intense. I could analyze the source of my depression forever. Low self-esteem might be rooted in childhood feelings of inferiority. It could relate to failing to meet impossibly high standards. And of course there are always the societal issues of racism and sexism. Put it all together and depression is a tenacious and scary condition. Thankfully, I found my way way through it…"

Today, at 52: "Now the height of happiness is holding my baby son in my arms and hearing him coo, or when I look into his smiling eyes and watch him respond to my tenderness. When I kiss him. When I sing him softly to sleep. During those sacred times, happiness is everywhere. Happiness is in gratitude to God…"

The gorgeous GRAMMY award-winning singer and actress, who was photographed with members of her J Tribe dancers in the background, stuns as she donned clothing and accessories from designers such as Zac Posen, Givenchy, Haider Ackermann, Azzi & Osta and more.

For more on the July/August issue, which hits newsstands on June 22nd, or to purchase tickets for Janet's upcoming ESSENCE Festival® performance on Sunday, July 8th, visit ESSENCE.com.

